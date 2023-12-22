You can save over $1,000 on this massive 83-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV right before Christmas

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sony makes some of the best TVs on the market that all focus on delivering a realistic, immersive visual experience that doesn’t stray from the creator's intent. These OLED, Mini LED, and Full Array LED TVs all pack a punch with vivid imagery, excellent sound, and a robust array of smart features.

And while several models are discounted at Amazon just days before Christmas, we found one that had us do a double take: The massive 83-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV is $1,002 off—dropping this OLED TV to just $3,998, the lowest price we’ve ever tracked.

It’s also not a discontinued, old, or special edition model; it’s quite the opposite, as a 2023 model with all the latest specs. It’s probably the best splurge-worthy gift you can give to someone who is TV, movie, or home entertainment obsessed, and thanks to Amazon’s fast shipping network, it will arrive swiftly.

83-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $3,998 (was $5,000) at Amazon

One of the major benefits of any OLED TV is how much control the processor and panel have over creating an image. Each of the pixels is self-powered and controlled, meaning you can have one illuminated next to complete darkness. It’s stunning, and the scene of an X-Wing or the Millennium Falcon jetting across the darkness of space looks especially compelling as there won’t be any blooming or leakage.

You’ll find contrast points to be stark, and colors will pop at realistic temperatures thanks to a higher peak brightness. Sony’s XR OLED Contrast Pro and XR Triluminios Pro will shine on this OLED panel, all controlled by the Cognitive Processor XR. The entire experience will be up to 4K UHD resolution, and lower resolution content will be upscaled with the human eye in mind.

Related: Sony's 2023 Bravia XR TVs Get Brighter and More Feature-Filled

Visual standards like Dolby Vision, HDR, and IMAX Enhanced are supported here, as well as Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, which makes this a perfect screen for binging holiday classics. For the latter mode, Sony partnered with Netflix to let the streamer actually come up with specific settings for brightness, contrast, motion rate, and colors to be the ideal settings for taking in any and all content on Netflix. It’s unique and speaks to the “creator’s intent” mentality that Sony’s always taken, ensuring the visuals presented are accurate and still in line with those making whatever you’re watching. It’ll be an area to watch, and for now, Netflix offers this unique experience on Sony TVs.

Another key part of the Sony Bravia XR OLED experience is support for gaming with a next-gen console like the PS5 or Xbox Series X as you can plug it into the HDMI 2.1 port and enjoy a variable up to 4K 120Hz rate. With the PS5, you’ll also unlock the custom gaming menu for easy adjustments.

Aside from picture quality — which we assure you is stunning — is the agnostic smart approach Sony has taken here. Google TV is built into the A08L and other Bravia XR TVs, giving you easy access to major streaming services and the ability to use Google Assistant for a hands-free experience. Additionally, you can AirPlay content from your Apple device and integrate it with Amazon’s Alexa.

So, while $3,998 is no small sum, it’s an excellent price for a visually immersive Sony Bravia XR A80L TV, and it’s scoring it at the lowest price ever. If you’ve been eyeing a big-screened OLED TV or know someone whose jaw will drop when they see the picture, score it now on Amazon before the normal price returns.

Additionally, you can save on the below Sony TVs—some of which are Bravia XR— on Amazon, which boast the same expansive feature set, including Netflix Calibrated Mode and a laundry list of smart features. You’ll find a visually realistic, impressive image with strong sound and a boatload of functionality to ensure a smooth experience with whatever you’re watching or playing.