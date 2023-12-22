Karuna Therapeutics soars after $14 billion takeover by Bristol Myers

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) - Get Free Report shares soared Friday after the neurological-drug specialists agreed to a $14 billion takeover by pharma giant Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Free Report.

Bristol Myers said it would pay $330 a share cash for the Boston drugmaker, a 53% premium to its Thursday closing price, a deal that values the group at around $14 billion.

Karuna focuses on treatments for patients suffering psychiatric and neurological conditions. Last month the Food and Drug Administration accepted its new-drug application for KarXT, a drug designed to treat schizophrenia.

“Schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease psychosis affect millions of people worldwide, with limited to no treatment options," said Karuna's chief medical officer, Samit Hirawat. "KarXT’s novel mechanism has resulted in a transformational profile in schizophrenia, with compelling efficacy and a differentiated safety profile.”

“KarXT also has the potential to deliver meaningful benefits to patients as an adjunctive treatment for patients with schizophrenia and as a first treatment for Alzheimer’s disease psychosis,” he added.

Karuna Therapeutics shares were marked 47.5% higher in premarket trading immediately following news of the takeover to indicate an opening bell price of $317.50

Bristol Myers shares, meanwhile, slipped 1.6% to $59.45 each.

Bristol Myers: Second major deal of '23

The deal marks the second major acquisition for Bristol Myers this year, following its $5.8 billion purchase of San Diego cancer-drug specialists Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) - Get Free Report in October.

“There are tremendous opportunities in neuroscience, and Karuna strengthens our position and accelerates the expansion and diversification of our portfolio in the space," said Bristol Myers CEO Chris Boerner. "We expect KarXT to enhance our growth through the late 2020s and into the next decade."

“This transaction fits squarely within our business development priorities of pursuing assets that are strategically aligned, scientifically sound, financially attractive, and have the potential to address areas of significant unmet medical need," he added.