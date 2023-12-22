American Airlines seating controversy creates passenger uproar

Passengers traveling on major U.S. airlines frequently are forced to contend with rules, regulations and company policies.

They encounter security lines, luggage costs and boarding policies, to name a few.

Another issue that has recently received some attention involves an American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report policy on seating, including the dwindling ability for passengers to change to more comfortable seats if they are available.

"Growing up, if there were empty seats on a plane you could move around once the doors closed," recalled travel expert Gary Leff on View From the Wing.

"That was great because sometimes you could grab a row of seats to yourself on a long haul flight," he continued. "Maybe there'd be an empty exit row or bulkhead seat with more legroom. Sometimes you just want to spread out when there are two seats next to each other."

Leff reminisced about his experience traveling on long flights during childhood.

"As a kid I loved moving to an empty center aisle row in back when flying to Australia. But now that airlines sell specific seats for more money, including extra legroom seats, the rules are more complicated," he wrote.

"You can probably move around within the coach cabin as long as you're not taking an empty extra legroom seat," Leff added. "You should probably ask a flight attendant, because your ability to change seats is really at their discretion."

An American Airlines airplane in flight. Image source&colon Shutterstock

One American Airlines passenger has a real complaint

A passenger on an American Eagle flight from New York City to Nashville on Dec. 14 posted to X, formerly Twitter, about an experience she encountered.

"I am currently on @AmericanAir flight #4493 from JFK to Nashville. My legs are cramped because I am tall and there is a very large man in the seat in front of me," wrote Ladie Di. "There are currently 14 empty seats & the flight attendant refused to let me change seats. I am in pain! Worst airline!"

I am currently on @AmericanAir flight#4493 from JFK to Nashville. My legs are cramped because I am tall and they're is a very large man in the seat in front of me. There are currently 14 empty seats& the flight attendant refused to let me change seats.I am in pain! Worst airline! pic.twitter.com/W3wz9J24x6 — Ladie Di (@Ladiedixoxo) December 14, 2023

American Airlines, using its X account @AmericanAir, responded. "We do offer seats for purchase that have additional legroom," the carrier wrote.

The passenger then wrote back, explaining her ordeal further.

"I did ask to pay to upgrade my seat and your rude flight crew dismissed me," she wrote. "Here are videos of your rude sarcastic pilot and flight crew. I have never experienced anything like this. Do better American Airlines!"

The carrier, in another tweet, added a bit more information regarding its seat selection policy.

"We're happy to have you traveling with us," the airline wrote. "We see you were on one of our smaller regional planes for this trip. Selecting seats with the added leg room is something that has to be done with our airport or reservation team prior to boarding."

A 'lost revenue opportunity'

The flight attendants on board are unable to upsell passengers, something Leff considers a "lost revenue opportunity."

"Considering the airline has armed them with iPhones this should be easy. Some airlines even let you spend miles on board for better seats," Leff wrote.

"I've found United Airlines (UAL) - Get Free Report more accommodating of seat upsells during the boarding process, as part of how they keep passengers from just taking any open seat."

Leff added a few more words on how American's policy could be a little more passenger friendly.

"You might say it was incumbent upon the passenger to buy the right product for themselves from the start, but it's not always easy for the average traveler to figure out what that is," he wrote. "If they’re willing to spend money, and the seat is available, the airline should be able to make that happen. It's something they used to allow for free!"

