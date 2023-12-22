A highly rated space heater at Amazon that warms rooms in ‘minutes’ is on sale for just $20 today

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s that time of year when temperatures are dropping below freezing and your furnace starts to work overtime. Instead of turning up your main thermostat and racking up a hefty heat bill, invest in a portable space heater you can easily transport from one room to another.

The Kismile Electric Space Heater is one of the most affordable options at Amazon, especially while it’s on sale right now for just $20. Don’t let the low price fool you, though, because it’s backed by more than 10,000 five-star ratings and has sold over 10,000 times in the past 30 days. One reviewer said, “it may be small, but it definitely packs a punch when it comes to heating,” and several others claim that it heats small rooms up to 200 square feet within “minutes” of turning it on.

Aside from the fact that it works quickly, another perk is that its compact design measures 7.3-inches wide by 9.5-inches tall, and only weighs 2.82-lbs. There’s also a handle on the back for added convenience.

Kismile Electric Space Heater, $20 (was $30) at Amazon

The user-friendly design only features two knobs for adjusting its temperature and fan speed, which means anyone can figure it out without reading pages of directions. Once you set your preferred temperature, it’ll heat your space until it reaches its peak and then automatically shut itself off as a safety function. Even though space heaters should never be left unattended, this one offers protection from overheating and tipping over for peace of mind. It should only be placed on a hard, flat, fireproof surface as an extra precaution.

Reviewers particularly love how safety-minded this heater is. One person went as far as to say that the auto-off functions, “could save homes from house fires.”

“[This] gets me nice and warm and saves me money on my heating bill,” another reviewer wrote. “In fact, I'm about to buy another one for my living room [because] I love it so much. Truly the perfect little heater in my opinion.”

While it’s on sale for just $20, you might consider following suit with other shoppers and buying more than one Kismile Electric Space Heater. You likely won’t regret it as the season progresses.