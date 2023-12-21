OFFERS
This massage gun that's 'worth every penny' has been purchased 100,000+ times this past month, and it's only $39

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: December 21, 2023 2:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Gift-giving and spending time with friends and family is a big part of spreading holiday cheer, but let’s be honest, it can be exhausting. Take this as your reminder to treat yourself this Christmas with the gift of relaxation — and we don’t mean blowing tons of money on a day spa. Follow suit with thousands of Amazon shoppers who are rushing to buy the Aerland Massage Gun for just $39.

This handheld device is one of the cheapest options on the site compared to other models and is the no. 2 bestseller in the electric massagers category. It provides a luxurious experience for less in the comfort of your home. Over 100,000 units have sold in the past 30 days and it’s backed by more than 15,000 five-star ratings, so you know it’s a solid choice.

It offers 20 speed settings and comes with everything you need, including six interchangeable heads that are designed for specific muscle groups like your back, chest, shoulders, hips, legs, and feet. You’ll also receive a carrying case and charger for added convenience. 

Aerlang Massage Gun, $39 at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

On a full battery, it runs for up to 200 minutes, depending on which speeds you’re using, and takes roughly six hours to fully recharge. The LED display at the back of the massager is where you can view the remaining battery life and adjust speed settings. According to the brand, select speeds 1-6 for a mild massage, 7-12 for muscle relaxation, 13-16 for muscle arousal, and 17-20 for a deep-tissue massage similar to what you’d receive at a professional spa.

Massage guns like this one are safe to use daily as long as you’re not targeting a single muscle for longer than two minutes, experts say. They recommend starting with 30-second intervals and working your way up from there once your body is used to the stimulation. If you’re planning to share it with other people, each massage head should be wiped clean with a damp cloth or disinfectant wipe after every use, but the machine should never be submerged in water.

Tons of shoppers swear by this massage gun over other models for its affordable price, multiple heads, and powerful motor.

“This handheld wonder is like a magic wand for sore muscles, and it's quickly become an essential part of our household,” one reviewer wrote. “My wife, who has chronic back and neck pain, has found it to be a lifesaver. This is a small price to pay for the relief it provides…it's worth every penny.”

Order the Aerlang Massage Gun now for just $39 and you’ll get it right after Christmas so you can relax and unwind before the new year. 

