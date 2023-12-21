OFFERS
These dishcloths that 'last forever' are a trending gift at Amazon, and they're on super sale for just $8

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: December 21, 2023 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you still have a few people to cross off your holiday shopping list but aren’t sure what to get them, we’ve got you covered. You can never go wrong with a practical gift that can be used daily, and everyone could always use a few more kitchen towels since they typically don’t last long.

Luckily, durability isn’t an issue with the Homaxy Cotton Dishcloths, which are a no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s dishcloths and dish towels category. One shopper said, “I have ordered these three times and they last forever,” and other people had similar reviews. Right now, the six-pack is on super sale for $8, equaling just $1.33 apiece when you apply the on-page coupon before adding it to your cart. They’re also featured on Amazon’s trending gifts page, so it’s no surprise that over 10,000 have been purchased recently, especially at such a low price point. 

Homaxy 6-Piece Cotton Waffle Weave Dishcloths, $8 (was $10) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

These dishcloths are made of soft cotton using a waffle weave with a honeycomb design that’s made to absorb moisture and scrub away stains and stuck-on food from countertops and dirty dishes without scratching. They each measure 12-inches by 12-inches and are incredibly versatile so you can use them for any job that arises. Although they’re available in 25 colorways at various prices, the Dark Gray shade is a safe bet for gift-giving that’s sure to match any kitchen aesthetic.

To keep them in good condition for as long as possible, the brand suggests washing the dishcloths in cold water on a gentle cycle without using bleach or fabric softeners. Then, they should be dried on a low heat setting to avoid shrinking. “They wash well and turn out almost just like new after washing,” a five-star reviewer said.

They’re backed by more than 17,000 perfect ratings overall and hundreds of people describe them as “absorbent,” while others claim that they outperform more expensive brands.

“Outstanding quality for the price,” one shopper wrote. “I've bought linen tea towels for three times the price and they didn't provide a fraction of the absorbency that my gorgeous Red Homaxy towels do.”

Whether you’re looking for new kitchen towels for yourself or think they’d make a nice last-minute Christmas gift, now’s the time to stock up. Consider grabbing more than one set of the Homaxy Dishcloths while they’re on sale for just $8. 

