The viral Amazon bed pillows that ‘eliminate neck pain’ are on sale for the first time since Black Friday

Your bed should be the most comfortable place in your home since people typically sleep for several hours, and having the right pillows makes all the difference. They even help promote healthy alignment, alleviating pain and muscle tension. If you’re not sure where to go to treat yourself to a quality set of pillows, look no further than Amazon. These viral pillows with more than 159,000 five-star ratings are on sale for the first time since Black Friday when they were one of TheStreet readers' most-bought items.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Now’s your chance to get the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for just $18.50 apiece while they’re marked down. What makes them so special is they have the same fluffy feeling as goose feathers but are actually filled with a cooling down alternative that’s more environmentally friendly and won’t poke and prod your face. The 250-thread-count covers are soft and breathable, making them a great option for hot sleepers and anyone with sensitive skin.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $37 (was $61) at Amazon

Unlike memory foam, these pillows are easy to conform to almost any shape and provide support for all types of sleepers, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side, or stomach. With a quick fluff as you get out of bed, they return to their original state and look as comfortable as ever on your bed.

Since thousands upon thousands of shoppers have given them a perfect rating, it’s no surprise that they are the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s bed pillows category. One person said these pillows “eliminate neck pain” and added that they are “much more comfortable” than others they’ve tried.

“In my 50+ years on this planet, I’ve finally found the most comfortable pillow in my life,” another shopper wrote. “Now my only fear is if they’ll change this pillow or eliminate it. Should I purchase I lifetime supply of pillows now?! I’m that serious.”

It has been proven that the Beckham Bed Pillows don’t stay on sale for long, so don’t miss your opportunity to upgrade your bedding while the two-pack of queen bed pillows is on sale for $37. The king set is also available at a discounted price of $64.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.