Thursday, Dec. 21
One injured Tuesday after two-vehicle collision in Prescott Valley

One patient was taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center Tuesday after a two-vehicle collision on North Pine View Drive in Prescott Valley, near the entrance of the Fry’s and Kohl’s parking lot. At approximately 6 p.m. emergency units responded to the crash. The crew of Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) Engine 53 arrived to find the vehicles with moderate damage; no extrication was required. CAFMA would like to thank Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) for their assistance. Information provided by Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

Originally Published: December 21, 2023 9:20 p.m.

