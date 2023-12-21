One injured Tuesday after two-vehicle collision in Prescott Valley
One patient was taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center Tuesday after a two-vehicle collision on North Pine View Drive in Prescott Valley, near the entrance of the Fry’s and Kohl’s parking lot.
At approximately 6 p.m. emergency units responded to the crash. The crew of Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) Engine 53 arrived to find the vehicles with moderate damage; no extrication was required.
CAFMA would like to thank Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) for their assistance.
Information provided by Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.