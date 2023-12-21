OFFERS
Cathie Wood pours $27.5 million into Tesla; first purchase of EV firm in months

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: December 21, 2023 2:23 p.m.

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Wednesday bought 111,387 Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares, valued at roughly $27.5 million. 

The purchase was spread across Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF  (ARKW) - Get Free Report in addition to its flagship Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get Free Report, which alone bought 93,965 shares. 

This marks the first time in months that Ark Invest has moved to increase its Tesla holding; between June and November, Ark Innovation sold roughly one million shares of Tesla

Related: Cathie Wood explains why she cut Ark's Tesla holding

Wood in November defended the Tesla cuts, saying that whenever one of Ark's holdings is up relative to its other names, the firm will trim and redeploy into other companies. 

"It was up about 150% relative to our other names, many of which had not moved," Wood said. "We will always recycle that way."

Wood at the same time expressed some concern over the cautious tone that CEO Elon Musk sounded during Tesla's third-quarter-earnings call

ARKK's Tesla holding is No. 2 in portfolio

Ark Innovation's Tesla holding, now the second-largest name in the portfolio, is made up of 2.8 million shares, valued at $698.4 million and weighted at 7.9% of the fund. The fund's Tesla holding in June was made up of roughly 3.5 million shares, weighted at more than 12%. 

The Innovation ETF is currently dominated by a roughly $1 billion holding in Coinbase  (COIN) - Get Free Report, which makes up 10.89% of the fund. 

Shares of Tesla, which have doubled this year, tumbled around 4% Wednesday to close at $247.14. The stock then pushed up close to 2% in after-hours trading. 

The move comes in the wake of an over-the-air software recall, where auto safety regulators found that Tesla's Autopilot driver-assistance software was ripe for misuse. 

It also comes amid mounting union pressure abroad, something that some analysts have said could prompt pressure from the United Auto Workers union in the U.S.

Wood said in a Dec. 19 post that she would be joining Musk on an X Spaces "later this week" to discuss "everything from AI to space and beyond." 

Wood says Tesla will be trading at $2,000 a share by 2027, a valuation reliant on Tesla's yet-to-be-seen success with autonomous driving

Ark Invest has also invested in Musk's SpaceX; the firm last month released a thesis for the space-technology company, which highlighted the expected value of Starship and Starlink. 

Related: Cathie Wood unveils bold multi-billion-dollar thesis for one of Tesla Chief Elon Musk's other ventures

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

