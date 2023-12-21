OFFERS
Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air just dropped to its lowest price ever days before Christmas

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: December 21, 2023 6:41 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Apple answered the call of people wanting an ultra-light, big-screened laptop earlier this year with the 15-inch MacBook Air, and since then, we’ve seen solid discounts. Now, just five days before Christmas, Amazon and Best Buy are offering the largest discount we’ve ever seen.

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air is just $999, a staggering $300 discount from the $1,299 price tag for the entry-level configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. More critically, it delivers a powerhouse performance from the Apple-made M2 chip.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll score free, fast shipping, though the MacBook Air won’t deliver until after Christmas. Best Buy is here to save the day, though, since you can score it for $999 and opt for pickup at a local store.

Previous discounts of the 15-inch Macbook Air have sold out quickly, so if you’re finally ready to splurge, now’s the time.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, $999 (was $1,299) at Amazon or Best Buy

Get it at Amazon.
Get it at Best Buy.

Weighing just 3.3-pounds, the 15-inch MacBook Air emphasizes portability. You can throw it into a tote bag or backpack, and it’s ultra-slim as well, measuring just 0.45-inches.

While it does come in four shades, to score it for $999, you’ll need to be cool with the light gold Starlight, which luckily, is good at hiding fingerprints. In addition to the headphone jack, the 15-inch MacBook Air has two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports and MagSafe 3. The box includes a wall adapter and a long USB-C to MagSafe 3 cord.

Once you open up the MacBook Air, you’ll find the vibrant and detail-packed 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which is great for viewing indoors or outdoors. You can even use it for video calls thanks to the 1080p HD FaceTime camera built-in to the top.

Apple’s M2 chip (configured here as a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine) provides plenty of speed for any task—you can even edit a 4K film in iMovie or Final Cut Pro here—and efficiently allocates all of it. This means you can also get all-day battery life on the 15-inch, and it will last for days on standby. Yes, multiple days—that isn’t a typo. You can read all about the performance in our full review here.

At $300 off, the 15-inch MacBook Air is more affordable than ever before and undercuts the regular prices of the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 and even the 13-inch with M1—though, you can get the regularly $999 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 in gold, silver, or space gray for just $750 at Amazon as well.

Get it at Amazon.
Get it at Best Buy.

The 15-inch MacBook Air delivers plenty of power in an ultra-portable laptop, making it best for those who value speed and portability. If you need a better-equipped screen, more power, or simply additional ports, consider the 14-inch MacBook Pro, which is 13% off with the M3 chip, as well.

