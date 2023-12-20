Worship News: Dec. 21, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Dec. 21, 2023:

- Beit Torah “Shabbat VaYiggash”, Dec. 23. At Beit Torah (onetorah.org) we will discuss the challenges of reuniting families and governments. Kabbalat Shabbat Zoom Friday 5 p.m. MST. Free 5784 Calendars, cotton masks! Contact for details, consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comeuntochrist.org. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May the Spirit of Christmas reside in your homes and hearts this week.

- Living Faith Church, 7225 N Coyote Springs Road, Prescott Valley. Non-denominational. Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion service, 6 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas services will be on Dec. 24, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., Kidz Club and Teen Youth Classes at the 10:30 a.m. service. Come worship with us.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, (LCMS) 928-778-9122. This Sunday, Dec. 24, the fourth Sunday in Advent worship service at 9:30 a.m. At 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 will be our Christmas Eve service and on Monday, Dec. 25 our Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Merry Christmas to everyone.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Rd. Come join us worship our Lord this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Corinne’s message: “Witnesses.” Livestream is available on YouTube at pccaz.org “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet!”

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-910-1909. Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) worship with Holy Communion will be at 10 a.m. Sunday: “The Diamond Found in the Manger,” Luke 2:8-20. Favorite Christmas carols will be sung. Enjoy the warm friendly fellowship as we celebrate our dear Savior’s birth!

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Come 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 for musical Shabbat services led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Torah Study 10 a.m. Saturday. Adult education classes, discovering Judaism, Hebrew, book study group, hiking, choir, yarn yentas and more! For information, call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, 10 a.m. Dec. 24, Rev Patty Willis: “Mr. Willoughby’s Tree and Cinnamon rolls.” Come for an informal service of storytelling followed by cinnamon rolls! Leslie Grady and Rev. Patty will bring this story to life! LGBTQIA+ welcoming. prescottuu.org

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us 8:30 or 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of 1 Peter and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Angelology (Angels/Demons/the Spiritual Realm). (Children’s/Youth Ministries: 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.) Experience the Joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com.

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Solid Rock Christian Fellowship! Join us for Christmas Eve services at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. (candlelight) to celebrate the birth of our savior. No children’s Sunday school on Dec. 24, but it resumes on Dec. 31. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. slecp.org. Advent services: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, “Christmas Eve” 9 a.m. also caroling at 4 p.m., Mass following. 7 p.m. caroling with 7:30 p.m. Mass including candlelight (incense used.) “Feast of Christmas” 10 a.m. Monday celebrating the birth of our Savior! New Years Eve 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Christmas Blessings.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist fellowship. 945 Rancho Vista Drive. “Mr. Bear’s Christmas” A joyous Christmas Eve experience through song and story with the Agostinos. Music and Program: Christa & Tom Agostino. Coordinator: Eunice Ricklefs

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 are 10 a.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. live streaming at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group, 1 p.m., Dec. 21, led by Good Samaritan Center chaplain. See website at elcpvaz.org.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave, Prescott. Join us as we celebrate the birth of Jesus at our Christmas Eve services 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, Traditional; 6 p.m.: From Darkness to Light: a Service of Healing; 7 p.m.: Candlelight. Where Neighbors Become Friends.

- Mountain Reformed Church, at The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st St., Prescott Valley. It’s a Candlelight Christmas Eve! One service only at 6 p.m. Pastor Grimm will preach from Luke 2:1-20 “Unto Us a Child is Born.” Music: handbells, choirs, violin and singing of carols. Please join us! mountainreformed.org

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott is an inclusive spiritual community honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. CSLPrescott.org. 928-778-1602. Also online: facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley. Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. Looking for devotion to God’s inerrant Word and commitment to discipling? Check out our web site at FirmFoundationPV.org for who we are and information on our many ministries.

- American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Sunday Services: Traditional 8 and 10:30 a.m. Contemporary: 9 and 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids: 10:30 a.m. Youth Group at The Rock (655 Talwatha Dr., Prescott), 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Alliance Bible Church invites you to join us for worship at 9:30 am. this Sunday. We are a Christ-centered, Bible-teaching church and we would love to meet you! This week, Pastor Nate Watson will be sharing how to endure trial well from 2 Corinthians 1:3-11.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. Coffee and donuts available at 9:45 a.m.; Sunday morning service at 10:15 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery available during service. Any questions please call 928-636-4184.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website: prescottnazarene.com. Join us at 10 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship, grow, and serve Christ.

- Prescott United Methodist Church. 505 W Gurley St. Holiday schedule: Saturday (23rd), 5 p.m. casual service; Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. Traditional worship service; 3 p.m.: Candles w/Communion; 5 p.m.: Family; 7 p.m.: Candles w/Choir; no services Christmas Day. Onsite and online “Live” streaming of all services, plus Prayer Time 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday at Facebook.com/prescottumc.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave, 928-445-1850. unityprescott.org. Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m. Dec 24. Rev Richard Rogers’ message is “In the Name of Joy.” Music by our Unity Choir. Christmas Eve Candle Lighting at 5 and 7 p.m. with music by Jamie Parnell. All are welcome!

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road willowhills.church. Traditional Sunday worship at 8 and 9:30 a.m., Contemporary at 11 a.m. Sunday School for adults at worship hours. Children and Youth at 9:30 a.m. AWANA and Youth Sunday nights at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve 4 and 6 p.m. online only.

- Women of Wisdom, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now taking registrations for the eight-week session beginning Wednesday, Jan.10. Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 S. ALL are welcome to Chino Valley United Methodist Church. Remember God Loves You and So Do We!

- Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church 150 Fleury St. 928-445-3141. Christmas Eve Masses: 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 10 p.m. Dec. 24.; Christmas Masses: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11a.m., 1 p.m. (Spanish)

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Build your faith through Biblical knowledge & teachings! Join us at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, where we welcome those conservative Christians looking to find peace and fulfillment in a warm and caring atmosphere. We are here for you! 10:30 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. Wednesdays and 4 p.m. Thursdays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- The Church Next Door, 1212 Warrior Way in Prescott. Join us at 10 a.m. on Sundays for Bible teaching, worship, and prayer at Trinity Christian School. Pastor Scott is currently teaching through the book of Matthew. Visit our website: churchnextdooraz.com for more information.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, including healing, inspiration, meditation, and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays.Please enter through the back door. MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch Pastor John-Aaron

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Prescott Campus Sunday services: 8, 9:30 & 11 a.m.; Prescott Valley Campus: GHMS, 6901 E Panther Path Sunday services: 9:30 & 11 a.m. Birth-4th grade at all services; 5th-8th grade at 11; For more information please go to our website: quadcity.church

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/ traditional; 11 a.m. Blended/ contemporary; 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/adult Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School Pre-K through 8th grade. Please join us. Everyone welcome!

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley. We are a new non-denominational Bible-based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com.

- First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services are available to view at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555. The congregation has been in Prescott since 1880.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, is welcoming old and new members with open hearts, open minds, and open doors. E-mail: prescottvalleyumc@gmail.com, 928-772-6366. 10:15 a.m. Services. We’d love to meet you and will welcome you with open arms.

- Hillside Community Church of God 937 Ruth St., Prescott. Across from the High School baseball fields. Welcome to the friendliest Faith based church in Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday with children’s Sunday school. Come early, get to know your neighbors. You will Love our little church. Pastor Donny Golden

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Join us in worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. We are a small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ, and we welcome all who come. Our food pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow, 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshiped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. Website: prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, 480-606-8609. pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation. We welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, ymcm.org/contact-us.