Two luxury automakers are evolving tech that GM abandoned

James Ochoa
Originally Published: December 20, 2023 8:47 p.m.

As General Motors  (GM) - Get Free Report prepares to drop Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report CarPlay and Android Auto  (GOOG) - Get Free Report in favor of its proprietary infotainment system out of fears of distracted driving, two prestigious names are moving full steam ahead with the smartphone integrating technologies. 

Next year, Apple will be releasing a new version of Apple CarPlay, which will integrate more of the car than ever before, incorporating itself beyond the infotainment screen and digitizing many other aspects of the driving experience.

Sports car manufacturers Aston Martin  (AMGDF) - Get Free Report and Porsche  (POAHF) - Get Free Report are among the first to apply this new software in their cars and previewed what the Apple-centric design will look like. 

Next-generation Apple CarPlay looks so cool pic.twitter.com/supx5UVgSU

— Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) December 20, 2023

The makers of the iPhone collaborated individually with Porsche and Aston Martin to bring specific design elements that would blend the CarPlay environment with the signature feeling of driving sports cars from said brands. 

In upcoming Porsche models for instance, the new digital gauge cluster is set up with its signature trio of gauges in front of a wallpaper featuring the marque's famous houndstooth seat cloth pattern. 

Aston Martin's cars, on the other hand, have a "normal" two-gauge cluster featuring circular digital speedometer and tachometer.

WOODSTOCK, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: An Aston Martin Open-top DB12 Volante Super Tourer is displayed during the Salon Privé 2023 at Blenheim Palace on September 01, 2023 in Woodstock, England.

John Keeble&solGetty Images

Though the iPhone is required to connect directly to specific apps, CarPlay will be able to communicate to its host vehicle to transmit certain vehicle data such as warning lights, tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and trip computer data to the driver. 

Aston Martin and Porsche's preview builds off of Apple's own preview of the future of CarPlay in June 2022. Aston Martin said that it will be rolling out the integration in 2024 vehicles, while Porsche has yet to announce said rollout. 

