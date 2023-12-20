OFFERS
This ‘game-changer’ Keurig that makes 'delicious' coffee in less than 1 minute is on sale for 50% off

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: December 20, 2023 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For many, a morning cup of coffee is the only way to start the day. Whether you dread venturing out into the cold to visit your local brewery or your current coffee machine is showing its age, we found the solution.

Tiny yet mighty, shoppers love the compact small size of the (appropriately-named) Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker since it can fit on most kitchen counters, and it’s been bought over 50,000 times in the last month alone. That’s not all, though, as it’s currently 50% off at just $50 on Amazon. Plus Amazon says it'll arrive before Christmas. 

This is a return to the lowest price ever for the K-Compact, which is backed by over 2,390 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker, $50 (was $100) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get It.

Like any other Keurig, the K-Compact is compatible with any K-Cup Pod and makes a cup of coffee with just one press of a button. Just ensure the 36-ounce reservoir is filled, lift the top handle, place a K-Cup inside, and select your preferred coffee size.

You get your pick between a 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cup of coffee brewed in under a minute. The machine is downright tiny too, measuring just over 12 inches tall and 8 inches wide. (Though you’ll want a little more clearance at the top so there's room to put in your K-Cup.) It can fit on nearly any counter, and is super light, weighing just 7.9-pounds.

There is even a built-in dip tray to protect your countertop surface and catch any leaks or droplets after removing the cup. You can remove it to brew in a travel thermos or taller mug, too.

In addition to being purchased thousands of times in the last month, the K-Compact boasts an overall 4.4 rating on Amazon and is backed by nearly 2,400 perfect ratings. “There is nothing that I don’t like about this coffee maker,” wrote one shopper who called out the compact size and easy operation. As proven by another shopper, it truly “warms up in seconds and then coffee in less than a minute.”

“This coffee maker is a total game-changer,” wrote another shopper. “Way better and less frustrating than a drip-style pot.” The coffee is delicious too, according to one reviewer who notes this is the best style of Keurig they've ever used. "This model is smaller than my previous ones, takes up less room on my counter, is very dependable and easy to use, and I have my delicious, easy to brew coffee whenever I want!"

So whether you truly need a last-minute gift or want a new coffee machine at home—trust us, we think you deserve it—this Keurig K-Compact delivers tremendous value. With 50,000 sold in the last month, you’ll want to score it at $50 off before the deal expires, or worse, the K-Compact sells out. 

