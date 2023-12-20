The last plane ticket sales of 2023 are here (here's how to score a deal)

While the holidays are an especially expensive time to suddenly remember that you have to be across the country, those who are looking ahead at 2024 will be able to score some cheap fares by booking before the holiday period is over.

For those looking to travel between Jan. 9 and Feb. 14, 2024, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) - Get Free Report is holding its "Snowy Savings" sale, offering one-way fares within the U.S. starting at $42. It is, however, characteristic of a typical "act now to not miss it" airline fare slasher — the travel dates must be locked in by 11:59 p.m. EST of Thursday, Dec. 21.

The $42 rates include journeys between cities like Las Vegas and Albuquerque, N.M., Atlanta to Baltimore, from Austin to Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Tampa, Nashville and Philadelphia and Denver to Las Vegas. (Those who are part of Spirit's Super Saver$ Club loyalty program at $69.95 a year will get the same tickets for $29 each way.)

The latest Spirit sale includes flights to Las Vegas from several cities. Image source&colon Shutterstock

'Plan a vacation with loved ones or give the gift of travel...'

Longer routes like Atlanta to Los Angeles, Baltimore to Las Vegas and Chicago to Orlando are also available at around $70 each way. The travel period included in the sale has no blackout dates but the low rates are only available for flights leaving on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

"We want to make it easier for our guests to plan a vacation with loved ones in the new year or give the gift of travel this holiday season with this limited-time offer," Lania Rittenhouse, Spirit's VP of Guest Experience, Brand And Communications told Travel + Leisure. "Additionally, it’s a great time to look into the Spirit Saver$ Club for exclusive fare offers and savings on add-ons throughout the new year.”

The fares one sees when typing in the flight one wants to take on Spirit's website is inclusive of all airport taxes and fees, but does not include any extra costs for baggage and seat selection.

This is the fare sale you need if looking to go to Europe

For those with Europe on their mind, Icelandic budget airline Play is also offering its last fare drop of 2023 with 50% off flights between several U.S. cities on the East Coast and European capitals such as Reykhavik, London, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Dublin and Hamburg.

The deal is available on the airline's website between Dec. 22 and 23 and valid for travel between January 2024 and May 2024 or September and October 2024.

Play is also positioning the sale as an opportunity to buy a last-minute Christmas gift for a loved one.

"Time flies, and when we reach the end of the year it’s easy to wish we did more," the airline says of the promotion. "With 50% off 2024 flights, adventurers can start their year off on the right foot with a trip to Sky Lagoon in Iceland or winter kayaking in Stockholm."

The low fares are generally available for routes in the middle of the week and can be from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) or Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).