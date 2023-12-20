The IRS announces a true holiday miracle for tired taxpayers

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley Police Department purchases new trailer UPDATE: Hackberry Fire 25% contained Veteran administrator Daniels humbled to be chosen Chino Valley schools superintendent Lawyers seek dismissal of defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake over election Prescott City Manager Gregory resigns Veteran Chino Valley schools leader to be offered job as new superintendent Santa’s back in town; jolly old elf, Mrs. Claus visit residents at Chino Valley library Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The IRS announces a true holiday miracle for tired taxpayers

Colette Bennett
Originally Published: December 20, 2023 9 p.m.

When most of us think of the Internal Revenue Service, it's with a scowl on our faces, thinking about paying our yearly taxes or — heaven forbid — trying to get in touch with it via phone.

But even a foreboding government organization is capable of holiday cheer, as the IRS proved on Dec. 19 by announcing that it would provide roughly $1 billion in penalty relief for 4.7 million people, most of whom make less than $400,000 per year.

Related: IRS announces 2024 tax brackets: What you need to know

While thinking about the IRS getting into the Christmas spirit is uncharacteristically heartwarming, it has a good reason for making the move. 

"Due to the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS temporarily suspended the mailing of automated reminders to pay overdue tax bills starting in February 2022. These reminders would have normally been issued as a follow up after the initial notice. Although these reminder notices were suspended, the failure-to-pay penalty continues to accrue for taxpayers who did not fully pay their bills in response to the initial balance due notice," a press release stated.

Because of what it calls an "unusual situation," the IRS will also waive failure-to-pay penalties for tax years 2020 and 2021. Based on its calculations, taxpayers should save about $206 per return.

The IRS has already adjusted eligible individual accounts, and business accounts should see adjustments between late December and early January. Trusts, estates, and tax-exempt organizations will follow in late February to early March 2024.

"As the IRS has been preparing to return to normal collection mailings, we have been concerned about taxpayers who haven't heard from us in a while suddenly getting a larger tax bill. The IRS should be looking out for taxpayers, and this penalty relief is a common-sense approach to help people in this situation," said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. "We are taking other steps to help taxpayers with past-due bills, and we have options to help people struggling to pay."

Want to turbocharge your portfolio? Learn from the investing legends and get actionable insights. Start your Real Money Pro membership today. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: