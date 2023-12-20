Stephen A. Smith's net worth, ESPN salary, and more

Stephen A. Smith is the face of ESPN's top debate program "First Take." He's also an analyst on the network's pregame NBA pregame show "NBA Countdown." As the network's brightest star — and as someone starting to build his brand outside of ESPN as well through his YouTube channel — what is Stephen A. Smith's net worth? What's his salary?

Steven A. Smith and Shaquille O'Neal look on before the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers Mike Kirschbaum&solGetty Images

The sports media landscape is filled with massive personalities. Many of the biggest names are former professional athletes who have transitioned from the court or playing field to behind the camera. These are the likes of NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and NFL legend Shannon Sharpe.

But Stephen A. Smith is the largest name in sports media who has never played a single second of professional sports. After playing college basketball at the HBCU Winston-Salem in North Carolina, Smith took a more traditional path into journalism.

Related: Travis Kelce's net worth: How much the NFL player makes thanks to contracts, endorsements, and more

What is Stephen A. Smith's net worth in 2023?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Smith's net worth is $20 million. This largely stems from his contract with ESPN which he signed in 2019. According to the New York Post, that contract was worth a reported $12 million per year for five years.

$8 million of that contract is from Smith's salary, while the other $4 million comes from a production contract.

Smith stated in an interview in that he wants to be the highest-paid talent on ESPN. He was actually the network's highest-paid talent at the time he signed his contract — but has since been overtaken. Pat McAfee, who ESPN signed alongside the license for "The Pat McAfee Show," signed a contract for $17 million a year.

How did Smith become one the faces of sports media?

Smith wasn't always as valuable to ESPN as he is today.

He started his career in print journalism in the early 1990s as a writer turned columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer. There, he gained prominence for reporting on the Philadelphia 76ers. He moved to more radio and television endeavors in 2003 when he joined ESPN through the network's pregame show, then named "NBA Shootaround." He also did work on ESPN Radio in the mid-2000s.

In 2009, Smith was let go by ESPN and spent some time working at Fox Sports Radio. He rejoined ESPN in 2011 alongside Skip Bayless on the debate program "First Take." The high-profile, sometimes controversial personalities of the two helped grow the program before Bayless left the show in 2016.

There have been several reports that have suggested that Smith and Bayless were not the closest of friends while working together. However, Smith constantly credits Bayless for reviving his career.

Stephen A. Smith throws a ceremonial first pitch of the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium in September 2023 Sarah Stier&solGetty Images

Smith has brought the program to new heights since taking the reins. "First Take" is now the network's prominent debate program with Smith as the centerpiece of the puzzle. It also features host Molly Qerim and a revolving door of guests that include Sharpe, McAfee, Mina Kimes, and Ryan Clark.

It may not take too long before $20 million is too low a number for Smith considering how valuable he is to Disney's sports network. However, there is a world in the not-too-distant future where Smith isn't tied down to Mickey Mouse. Instead, he may take his brand in its own direction. He's already starting to show signs of doing that now.

What are Smith's other income streams?

Smith has always hosted shows that starred him and didn't necessarily need to feature other guests. In 2005, he hosted "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on ESPN Radio and would host several other similar radio shows throughout the next nearly two decades. But those shows were all affiliated with a greater network.

In 2022, he launched "K[no] Mercy with Stephen A," a show independent of ESPN that was produced by his own production company, Mr. SAS Productions, and Cadence13. The show has since turned into the "The Stephen A. Smith Show," which is available across notable podcast platforms and on YouTube. There, his account has surpassed 420,000 subscribers.

Related: Dan Le Batard believes Stephen A. Smith is planning a huge move outside of ESPN

It was announced in 2021 that Mr. SAS Productions was working on a docuseries titled "Black Excellence," but there has been little word on the title since the announcement.

It's unclear whether Smith has investments in more commonly known avenues like real estate or businesses.

Stephen Colbert and guest Stephen A. Smith in 2023. CBS Photo Archive&solGetty Images

Smith's other media work

The sports media personality has also done some work on television, starting in 2007 when he made an appearance on the soap opera "General Hospital." He returned to the show in 2016 and has made regular appearances in the coming years. He recently played himself in "Creed III", which was released in the spring 2023.

Smith also released a memoir in January called "Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes." The New York Times Best Selling book was marketed and distributed by Smith's own production company.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.