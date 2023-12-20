Steelcase Baffles With Massive Spike - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon Najarian and special guest Marc LoPresti on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Steelcase doubling their stock price, FedEx finding coal in their stocking, Argenx failing in phase 3, and Toro mowing their way to success. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Marc share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the affect of NIL on college sports recruiting, and digital age gambling cranking up the pressure on NFL players. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

