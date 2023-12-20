Shoppers call this 'completely silent' humidifier a 'must-have' for winter — and now it's just $30

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The winter season brings a drop in temperatures and drier air, resulting in ultra-dry skin, eyes, noses, and sore throats. It’s no fun, but like most things, there are products that can help.

A humidifier can add some much-needed moisture back into the air, and we found one on Amazon that is down to just $30 after a 40% discount. It’s quite popular too, with more than 40,000 purchased in the past month. The AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier is a compact little machine that could just save your skin this winter.

Over 67,000 five-star ratings on Amazon back it, and if you’re subscribed to Prime, you get free, fast shipping. It’s even been called a “must-have for the winter” by one shopper who keeps it running all day long.

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier, $30 (was $50) at Amazon

Unlike some other humidifiers that can be quite the eyesore, AquaOasis’ Cool Mist Humidifier is compact and hardly noticeable in the room. It’s also exceptionally easy to use. You simply fill the water tank, plug it in, set your desired “mist level” and watch in awe as it shoots moisture back into the air.

The cool mist is shot out of a nozzle on the top of the humidifier, and you can even angle it to your liking. Depending on the mist level, it can run for up to 24 hours from a full water tank.

While the AquaOasis has a long feature list, it’s backed by thousands of reviews. “Let me just say, WOW! This hands down is the best one,” wrote one shopper who called out that it really can run for 12 hours straight. “Do not SLEEP ON THIS PRODUCT, SLEEP WITH THIS PRODUCT!”

Another shopper simply wrote it immediately made “breathing easier at night,” and another reviewer shared that the humidifier is so quiet that their daughter normally forgets to turn it off in the morning. Another shopper plainly called it “completely silent.” Unlike other humidifiers, the quiet operation ensures it’s not a distraction or annoying to sleep with, and the AquaOasis can even automatically shut off after a set amount of time.

If you’ve been looking to combat dry, cracked skin and sore throats throughout the winter and year-round, this humidifier will do the trick. You can score the AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier for 40% off at $30, and you’ll get free shipping if you’re a Prime member.