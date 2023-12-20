Royal evening dress sells for record price as fans seek memorabilia

She was known as the "People's Princess."

It's been more than 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris, along with her partner Dodi Fayed, and Henri Paul, the vehicle's driver.

But the passage of time has done nothing to diminish the public's fascination – obsession?– with her.

Diana has been the subject of books, films, documentaries, TV shows, a Broadway musical, and exhibits.

If you're in Las Vegas, you can check out "Princess Diana & The Royals: The Exhibition", which promises visitors "All things Diana."

And then there's the memorabilia.

Last year, a 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 that once belonged to the princess sold for nearly $823,000. Bidding had started at around $100,000.

In September, a black sheep sweater worn, from the knitwear label Warm & Wonderful, that had been worn by Diana, was auctioned by Sotheby's and eventually sold for $1.1 million.

The new world record

And now an evening dress worn by the late princess just sold for over $1.1 million, 11 times its estimated price.

The dress, along with a matching illustration, sold for $1,148,080, Julien's Auctions said on Sunday, after listing it with an estimate of $100,000 to $200,000, Reuters reported.

"Julien’s now holds the new world record for most expensive dress worn by Princess Diana sold at auction," it said in a statement, adding that the previous auction record was $604,800.

The buyer's identity is unknown.

Diana first wore the black and blue ballerina-length evening dress, by designer Jacques Azagury, in Florence in 1985 and she was also photographed in it a year later on a visit to Vancouver.

In addition, a pink chiffon blouse which Diana wore for her 1981 engagement portrait to then Prince Charles by Lord Snowdon sold for $381,000.

The blouse, by David and Elizabeth Emanuel who went on to design Diana's wedding dress, had an estimate of $80,000 to $100,000.

The evening dress was once owned by People, the publication said, which purchased it for $26,450 at the Christie’s of New York auction that Diana held shortly before her death.

“The whole collection means a lot to me, and the only reason I am selling them is because as of five weeks ago, I retired,” Azagury said “I really wanted people to keep enjoying these iconic dresses and ideally to keep the whole collection together.”

What is this obsession with Diana, and other celebrities and why do people want their stuff so badly?

Buying celebrities' stuff

"As one of the most adored members of the Royal family, the public fascination and intrigue with Princess Diana has not diminished even years after her passing," Julien's Auctions said in September. "Princess Diana captured hearts around the world as a sophisticated princess, dedicated mother and tireless humanitarian."

Tragedy seems to be an important factor, as Diana was so young when she was killed.

But then a tissue used by Scarlett Johansson sold for $5,300 on eBay (EBAY) - Get Free Report back in 2008, so go figure.

Psychologists talk about "law of magical contagion" where people may believe – consciously or subconsciously – that objects that have been in close contact with someone can transfer some essence or quality of theirs to a new owner.

This may sound wacky, but a 2014 study found that "people’s expectations about the amount of physical contact between the object and the celebrity positively predicts the final bids for items that belonged to well-liked individuals (e.g., John F. Kennedy) and negatively predicts final bids for items that belonged to disliked individuals (e.g., Bernard Madoff)."

The researchers said an experiment found that people said they would pay substantially less for a sweater belonging to a well-liked celebrity if it had been sterilized before they received it.

However, they said the cleaning job would increase the amount they'd paid for a sweater owner by a celebrity they didn't like.

Whatever the reason, there's a big market for celebrity possessions.

In 2016, Julien's Auctions sold the rhinestone dress that Marilyn Monroe wore the night she breathily sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy on May 19, 1962, during a fundraiser at Madison Square Garden.

Ripley's Believe it or Not bought the dress for $4.8 million and it can be found at Ripley's Hollywood Boulevard museum.