Picture This: Blankets 4 Kids keeps working

Ron Campbell, above center, director for Blankets 4 Kids, Inc. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, poses with volunteers at their tent in front of the Yavapai Food Bank, 8866 E. Long Mesa Drive, Prescott Valley — where the nonprofit was collecting blankets and gifts for children. Their holiday effort continues through Friday, Dec. 22. Because of recent donations B4K has made, they’re collecting more for future deliveries to those in need. Stop by the Food Bank this week or contact Campbell at 928-541-0483. (Tom Staples/Courier)
Originally Published: December 20, 2023 10:16 p.m.