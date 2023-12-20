Obituary: Wayne S. Weiler

Wayne S. Weiler, long-time Alaska resident, aged 91, passed away at an assisted living facility in Phoenix, Arizona on 2 Oct., 2023.



Born in Medford, Wisconsin in January 1932, he grew up in Marshfield, Wisconsin. A natural athlete, he was inducted into the Marshfield High School Hall of Fame in the Class of 2007 for excelling in baseball, basketball, and football.

After High School he attended Stout State University for two years before joining the U.S. Army. While in the Army Wayne pitched for the Fort Monmouth, New Jersey baseball team where he compiled a 6-0 record.

Upon completion of his Military service, he transferred to Montana State University on a Football scholarship. While in Bozeman, he led the Bobcats to a Conference Championship and graduated with a degree in Engineering.

After college, Wayne began working for Texaco in Butte, Montana, where he met his future wife, Rosemary.

Wayne and Rose relocated to Anchorage, Alaska in 1962, he fell in love with the State. An avid hunter and fisherman, Wayne embraced the opportunities that Alaska offered. When told that Texaco was going to transfer him back to the lower 48, he retired from Texaco and began working for Tesoro.

When the Trans-Alaska Pipeline began construction, Wayne joined The Alyeska Pipeline Service Company and graduated with the first class of pump station technicians. He worked his way from Technician to Pump Station Supervisor and retired after more than 20 years with Alyeska.





Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 61 years, Rosemary. He is survived by his children and their families: son, Kurt Weiler; son Eric Weiler and his daughter Alexis and son Eli; son Gary Weiler and his wife BreeAnna.



Information provided by the family.