New report finds Tesla drivers are the most accident-prone

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Hackberry Fire 25% contained Veteran administrator Daniels humbled to be chosen Chino Valley schools superintendent Lawyers seek dismissal of defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake over election Prescott City Manager Gregory resigns Veteran Chino Valley schools leader to be offered job as new superintendent Santa’s back in town; jolly old elf, Mrs. Claus visit residents at Chino Valley library Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

New report finds Tesla drivers are the most accident-prone

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: December 20, 2023 4:01 p.m.

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report drivers, according to a new study by LendingTree, have the highest accident rate of 30 major car brands analyzed. The report found that, between mid-November 2022 and mid-November 2023, Tesla drivers had 23.54 accidents per 1,000 drivers. 

Ram, at 22.76, and Subaru, at 20.90, were the only other brands with accident rates above 20. 

While the report found that Ram drivers were the worst, with 32.9 driving incidents — which included accidents, speeding and DUIs — per 1,000 drivers, Tesla drivers came in at a close second, with an incident rate of 31.13.  

Related: Canada to make a big new move for the future of electric vehicles

The report said that it's "hard to nail down why certain brands may have a higher accident rate than others," though it noted that Kelly Blue Book's 2023 list of the fastest electric vehicles includes four Teslas. 

“Most people who drive minivans seem more interested in getting their kids around town safely than they are in zipping around in a high-horsepower vehicle,” Rob Bhatt, a LendingTree insurance expert, said in a statement. 

Pontiac drivers clocked an accident rate of 8.4 per 1,000 drivers. 

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment regarding the accident rate. 

The findings come about a week after Tesla initiated a software recall of its Autopilot technology, which impacted about two million vehicles. 

Teslas come equipped with Autopilot, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that helps with lane-centering and braking. Tesla owners can also purchase the more advanced full self-driving (FSD) software, which enables the car to essentially drive itself.

The major caveat, however, is that FSD still requires the hands-on, eyes-on attention of the driver. 

The conclusion of a two-year-long investigation by auto safety regulators into Autopilot and FSD found that the software was prime for misuse by Tesla drivers, with safety defects that "increased risk of a collision." 

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla did not agree with the regulator's findings, but still agreed to send an over-the-air software update to address the issue. 

The update will enhance the "nag" that the car uses to keep drivers engaged.

Shares of Tesla were flat Wednesday morning. 

Contact Ian with tips via email, ian.krietzberg@thearenagroup.net, or Signal 732-804-1223.

Related: Top investor explains the one reason Tesla stock is off its all-time high

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: