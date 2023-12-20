New report finds Tesla drivers are the most accident-prone

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report drivers, according to a new study by LendingTree, have the highest accident rate of 30 major car brands analyzed. The report found that, between mid-November 2022 and mid-November 2023, Tesla drivers had 23.54 accidents per 1,000 drivers.

Ram, at 22.76, and Subaru, at 20.90, were the only other brands with accident rates above 20.

While the report found that Ram drivers were the worst, with 32.9 driving incidents — which included accidents, speeding and DUIs — per 1,000 drivers, Tesla drivers came in at a close second, with an incident rate of 31.13.

The report said that it's "hard to nail down why certain brands may have a higher accident rate than others," though it noted that Kelly Blue Book's 2023 list of the fastest electric vehicles includes four Teslas.

“Most people who drive minivans seem more interested in getting their kids around town safely than they are in zipping around in a high-horsepower vehicle,” Rob Bhatt, a LendingTree insurance expert, said in a statement.

Pontiac drivers clocked an accident rate of 8.4 per 1,000 drivers.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment regarding the accident rate.

The findings come about a week after Tesla initiated a software recall of its Autopilot technology, which impacted about two million vehicles.

Teslas come equipped with Autopilot, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that helps with lane-centering and braking. Tesla owners can also purchase the more advanced full self-driving (FSD) software, which enables the car to essentially drive itself.

The major caveat, however, is that FSD still requires the hands-on, eyes-on attention of the driver.

The conclusion of a two-year-long investigation by auto safety regulators into Autopilot and FSD found that the software was prime for misuse by Tesla drivers, with safety defects that "increased risk of a collision."

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla did not agree with the regulator's findings, but still agreed to send an over-the-air software update to address the issue.

The update will enhance the "nag" that the car uses to keep drivers engaged.

Shares of Tesla were flat Wednesday morning.

