Mercedes-Benz has a clever safety solution for autonomous driving

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Hackberry Fire 25% contained Veteran administrator Daniels humbled to be chosen Chino Valley schools superintendent Lawyers seek dismissal of defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake over election Prescott City Manager Gregory resigns Veteran Chino Valley schools leader to be offered job as new superintendent Santa’s back in town; jolly old elf, Mrs. Claus visit residents at Chino Valley library Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Mercedes-Benz has a clever safety solution for autonomous driving

James Ochoa
Originally Published: December 20, 2023 5:46 p.m.

Drivers will be seeing some unfamiliar color lights out on the roads very soon. 

Related: New report finds Tesla drivers are the most accident-prone

As Mercedes  (DDAIF) - Get Free Report prepares to roll out its first vehicles equipped with its innovative level three self driving system, motorists and traffic enforcement in Nevada and California might be shocked to find that the person "driving" the big S-Class or EQS sedan next to them isn't entirely paying attention to the road.

To solve this conundrum, the German luxury brand has come up with a clever solution.

Mercedes-Benz has received approval in both Nevada and California to use turquoise-colored indicators to signal to other drivers on the road that that its level three Drive Pilot system is in use.

A Mercedes-Benz EQS equipped with Drive Pilot and turquoise lights.

Mercedes-Benz

The automaker believes that the use of this distinct lighting will help motorists and law enforcement interact with self-driving cars more accordingly. In their scenario, if the teal lights are on in an equipped S-Class or EQS, the drivers around it would know that the car is driving itself.

"The inclusion of marker lights is poised to substantially enhance public acceptance of automated driving and contribute to road safety, as the lights clearly visualize the automated driving system's status on the exterior," Mercedes-Benz said in a statement. "This also allows traffic law enforcement and police officers to identify the system's status and determine whether drivers are permitted to engage in secondary activities during the conditionally automated journey."

The Society of Automobile Engineers (SAE), the same standards developing organization behind the levels of self-driving, has come up with the idea of using turquoise for level three self-driving (it does not interfere with any other lights on the road, such as traffic lights). Additionally, it will allow other brands besides Mercedes to use this color if they develop similar technology. 

Mercedes-Benz

View the 4 images of this gallery on the original article

In Mercedes cars equipped with Drive Pilot, its level three self driving technology, the turquoise lights are illuminated in the headlights, taillights, the mirror indicators, as well as on the steering wheel buttons and the gauge cluster when in use.

More Automotive:

Mercedes S-Class and EQS sedans equipped with Drive Pilot will roll out with turquoise lights starting in the 2026 model year in Nevada, while the lights will only be allowed for testing purposes in California for two years. 

Mercedes EQS and S-Class sedans with Drive Pilot will be available in early 2024 through participating dealers in California and Nevada.

Is finding your next trade taking forever? Let our Hedge Fund managers help you. Get direct access today with a Real Money Pro membership

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: