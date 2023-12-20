Mercedes-Benz has a clever safety solution for autonomous driving

Drivers will be seeing some unfamiliar color lights out on the roads very soon.

As Mercedes (DDAIF) - Get Free Report prepares to roll out its first vehicles equipped with its innovative level three self driving system, motorists and traffic enforcement in Nevada and California might be shocked to find that the person "driving" the big S-Class or EQS sedan next to them isn't entirely paying attention to the road.

To solve this conundrum, the German luxury brand has come up with a clever solution.

Mercedes-Benz has received approval in both Nevada and California to use turquoise-colored indicators to signal to other drivers on the road that that its level three Drive Pilot system is in use.

A Mercedes-Benz EQS equipped with Drive Pilot and turquoise lights. Mercedes-Benz

The automaker believes that the use of this distinct lighting will help motorists and law enforcement interact with self-driving cars more accordingly. In their scenario, if the teal lights are on in an equipped S-Class or EQS, the drivers around it would know that the car is driving itself.

"The inclusion of marker lights is poised to substantially enhance public acceptance of automated driving and contribute to road safety, as the lights clearly visualize the automated driving system's status on the exterior," Mercedes-Benz said in a statement. "This also allows traffic law enforcement and police officers to identify the system's status and determine whether drivers are permitted to engage in secondary activities during the conditionally automated journey."

The Society of Automobile Engineers (SAE), the same standards developing organization behind the levels of self-driving, has come up with the idea of using turquoise for level three self-driving (it does not interfere with any other lights on the road, such as traffic lights). Additionally, it will allow other brands besides Mercedes to use this color if they develop similar technology.

In Mercedes cars equipped with Drive Pilot, its level three self driving technology, the turquoise lights are illuminated in the headlights, taillights, the mirror indicators, as well as on the steering wheel buttons and the gauge cluster when in use.

Mercedes S-Class and EQS sedans equipped with Drive Pilot will roll out with turquoise lights starting in the 2026 model year in Nevada, while the lights will only be allowed for testing purposes in California for two years.

Mercedes EQS and S-Class sedans with Drive Pilot will be available in early 2024 through participating dealers in California and Nevada.

