Google parent Alphabet at 2-month high on AI-led ad-sales revamp

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Hackberry Fire 25% contained Veteran administrator Daniels humbled to be chosen Chino Valley schools superintendent Lawyers seek dismissal of defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake over election Prescott City Manager Gregory resigns Veteran Chino Valley schools leader to be offered job as new superintendent Santa’s back in town; jolly old elf, Mrs. Claus visit residents at Chino Valley library Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Google parent Alphabet at 2-month high on AI-led ad-sales revamp

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: December 20, 2023 3:01 p.m.

Updated at 10:20 AM EST

Google parent Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Free Report shares jumped in early Wednesday trading after a report suggested the tech giant was preparing a major shakeup of the world's biggest advertising platform, a move linked to growth in AI-generated sales.

The Information reported that Google, which operates both the eponymous search engine as well as the video-sharing website YouTube, is increasing its reliance on AI-generated ads that can be sold to customers worldwide. 

The sales, which are largely automated, generate tens of billions in sales at a much wider margin than traditional ad-related revenue overseen by human employees.

As a result, The Information reported, Google in coming months is looking to reorganize its 30,000-strong ad-sales team, with possible staff cuts pending.

Google's YouTube ad sales surged

Google reported a record $59.65 billion in overall ad revenue for the three months ended in September. The figure was led by YouTube sales, which rose 12.4% to $7.95 billion. Search and other revenue rose 11% to $44.03 billion.

Looking into 2024, analyst see the looming presidential elections, alongside the Summer Olympics in Paris and the UEFA Euro 2024 soccer tournament, as boosting global ad sales. Developing AI technologies are expected to drive further gains for both Google and Facebook owner Meta Platforms  (META) - Get Free Report.

"Given Meta and Google’s scale, we believe AI benefits are accruing to these platforms," JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone said in a recent client note.

"Specifically, Meta and Google have the largest user bases and data corpuses with significant engineering and infrastructure resources," he added. 

"To that end, both businesses have clear advantages from AI improving user and advertiser products, and with technology maturing, we expect to see this translate to sustained revenue growth in 2024."

Google shares were marked 3.4% higher in early Wednesday trading, the highest in more than two months, to change hands at $141.32 each. 

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: