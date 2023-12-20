FedEx tumbles after slashing full-year sales forecast in 'volatile' economy

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Hackberry Fire 25% contained Veteran administrator Daniels humbled to be chosen Chino Valley schools superintendent Lawyers seek dismissal of defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake over election Prescott City Manager Gregory resigns Veteran Chino Valley schools leader to be offered job as new superintendent Santa’s back in town; jolly old elf, Mrs. Claus visit residents at Chino Valley library Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

FedEx tumbles after slashing full-year sales forecast in 'volatile' economy

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: December 20, 2023 12:19 p.m.

Updated at 7:31 AM EST

FedEx  (FDX) - Get Free Report shares fell sharply lower in early Wednesday trading after the package-delivery giant posted softer-than-expected fiscal-second-quarter profit and slashed its full-year sales outlook amid what it called "volatile" economic conditions.

FedEx said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in November, the group's fiscal second quarter, came in at $3.99 a share, a 25.5% leap from the year-earlier period but shy of the Wall Street consensus forecast of $4.20 per share.

Revenues fell 2.7% from last year to $22.2 billion, missing analysts' estimates of a $28.41 billion tally, although the group did continue to win back market share from its larger rival, United Parcel Service  (UPS) - Get Free Report, amid that group's months-long labor dispute as well as the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of truck group Yellow.

FedEx Ground, the group's profit center, saw revenue rise 3% from a year earlier with operating profit surging 51%. Revenue at FedEx Express, meanwhile, fell 6%, driven by "market contraction and lower fuel and demand surcharges."

Fedex fiscal-year earnings forecast unchanged

Looking into the group's current fiscal year, FedEx sees a single-digit-percent decline in revenue, compared with its prior forecast of revenue growth flat with 2023 levels.

The earnings forecast was unchanged at $17 to $18.50 per share, a tally that excludes pension and efficiency costs.

"The reaffirmation of our earnings outlook despite the weaker demand environment reflects the continued benefits of our transformation," said chief financial office John Dietrich during a late Tuesday investor call. "We'll continue to closely monitor the global demand environment and other key factors including inventory restocking, inflation, and e-commerce trends, which informs our view of overall expected performance."

"We now forecast materially lower revenue but expect to achieve the same net profit impact of $500 million at the midpoint as we proactively manage volume-related expenses and revenue quality in this difficult demand environment," he added.

FedEx shares were marked 10.95% lower in premarket trading to indicate an opening-bell price of $249.35 each. 

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: