Elon Musk jabs back at John Oliver for 'Last Week Tonight' story

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Hackberry Fire 25% contained Veteran administrator Daniels humbled to be chosen Chino Valley schools superintendent Lawyers seek dismissal of defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake over election Prescott City Manager Gregory resigns Veteran Chino Valley schools leader to be offered job as new superintendent Santa’s back in town; jolly old elf, Mrs. Claus visit residents at Chino Valley library Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Elon Musk jabs back at John Oliver for 'Last Week Tonight' story

Colin Salao
Originally Published: December 20, 2023 5:15 p.m.

Elon Musk was the subject of 'Last Week Tonight' on Sunday, the massively popular show on Max hosted by John Oliver.

The multi-time Emmy-awarding show has been around for a decade and has never been afraid to put out scathing deep dives on some of the world's most prominent people, companies, and industries. Some of the shows topics include Donald Trump, International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), and the tobacco industry.

In tackling Musk, Oliver and "Last Week Tonight" actually didn't shy away from complementing Musk and the success of his companies. But the main point Oliver was trying to drive was that Musk holds an immense amount of power in the world — including on powerful governments like the U.S. — and it may be dangerous, especially given Musk's track record.

Related: Elon Musk gets grilled by Last Week Tonight's John Oliver in must-see segment

"Whether we like it or not — and the answer is absolutely not — a huge number of very important things going forward are going to depend on how Elon is feeling, which is a terrifying thing to say about anyone, but especially this guy," Oliver said.

The episode on Musk has already surpassed 3.8 million views on YouTube — though this is actually still less than some of Oliver's most popular episodes from its latest season that include the Israel-Hamas War, which has nearly eight million views.

Given the show's popularity, it's no surprise that Musk would give his response on X (formerly Twitter).

Related: McKinsey called the 'Salt Bae' of consulting firms in scathing 'Last Week Tonight' takedown

Musk responded to a tweet on Monday, Dec. 18, attacking the "wokeness" of Oliver.

"Oliver was great several years ago, but stopped being funny when he sold his soul to wokeness where humor is basically illegal," Musk tweeted.

🤣🤣

Oliver was great several years ago, but stopped being funny when he sold his soul to wokeness where humor is basically illegal.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2023

Oliver actually acknowledged at the end of his story that he expected Musk to not necessarily be pleased with him.

"I know Elon might be unhappy with this piece," Oliver said. "He might say he's saving humanity, [and] what have I ever done? What industry have I revolutionized? And I admit, nothing yet."

Then Oliver proceeded to bring out a human dancing robot, akin to the same way Musk and Tesla first introduced the Tesla Bot in 2021.

"But may I remind you, I've already taken the first step to building a robot empire," Oliver joked.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: