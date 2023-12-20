OFFERS
Dunkin’ drops a popular choice from its menu

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: December 20, 2023 10:18 p.m.

Dunkin’ Donuts has shortened its list of plant-based milk options. Customers will no longer be able to have their drinks made with coconut milk and will only have the option to use either almond milk or oat milk as alternatives.

The move comes after the coffee company announced its expansion of plant-based alternatives to include coconut milk in 2021 by introducing its Coconut Refreshers lineup which included flavors such as; Pink Strawberry, Golden Peach and Purple Pomegranate.

Related: Doritos takes its signature flavor to a whole new place

As a result of the recent cut to its menu, that lineup will also come to an end, but refreshers such as Mango Pineapple or Strawberry Dragonfruit can still be made with a green tea base, according to Dunkin’ in an emailed statement sent to TheStreet.

“Although Dunkin’ is indeed bidding farewell to coconut milk at locations nationwide in 2023, new and exciting beverage innovations are on the horizon in 2024 to provide guests with a growing variety of both coffee and non-coffee drinks to enjoy,” read the statement. “Guests will still be able to enjoy all of their favorite Dunkin’ drinks with non-dairy substitutes, including almondmilk and oatmilk.”

Dunkin' did not comment on why it was cutting coconut milk from its menu, but demand for plant-based dairy continues to soar nationwide.

The increase in demand over the years is mainly due to customers being more health-conscious and seeking to benefit from the milk’s nutritional content, which contains less carbohydrates and sugar compared to whole milk. 

According to a recent survey from ingredients provider Ofi, where 1,505 consumers were polled on their opinions on plant-based dairy, 64% said that they were purchasing plant-based dairy products at least once a week. Consumers also cited in the survey that they feel physically better after consuming plant-based dairy.

Coconut milk specifically is the most expensive plant-based milk option and has had the largest increase in average weekly price over the past five years in the U.S., increasing by 33.4%, according to a recent study from Purdue University.

In the United States, the coconut milk market is estimated to be worth roughly $1.2 billion this year, and is projected to increase to $2.1 billion in 2033, registering a growth rate of 6.3%.

