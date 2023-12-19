Sunrun Runs After UOA - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon Najarian and special guest Marc LoPresti on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Sunrun popping after a slew of UOA, CureVac in a tailspin following court invalidation of a patent, Kenvue popping after winning a lawsuit alleging correlation between Tylenol and autism, and good news for Affirm. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Marc share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about this year's top ten college football recruits. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com