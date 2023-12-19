Obituary: Helen Livingstone Boswell

Helen Livingstone Boswell passed away Nov. 25, 2023 in Flagstaff, Arizona. She was born July 6, 1915 in East Lansing, Michigan. Her parents, Florence and Daniel Roy Livingstone, preceded her in death.

Helen grew up in Michigan and Ohio and married Richard Boswell on Jan. 21, 1940. Richard preceded her in death in 2004. Her calling in life was to be a wife and mother and to make a comfortable and happy home for her family. Helen was creative and active. She painted, quilted, knit, gardened, and was an avid reader. She was active in women’s groups at church, bridge club, and loved the Saturday night dances when she lived in Sun City, Arizona.

Helen is survived by her daughter Susan Rieck of Flagstaff and her son Richard Boswell II (Elaine) of Forest, VA. Additionally she is survived by grandchildren Allison Rieck, Flagstaff; Brian Rieck, Flagstaff; Mary Bieber (Chris), Albuquerque, NM; and Richard Boswell III (Suzanne), Ocean Springs, MS. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Jaden Rieck, Flagstaff; Keeley Bieber, Korbin Bieber and Delaney Bieber, Albuquerque, NM; and Olivia Boswell, Ocean Springs, MS.

A celebration of Helen’s life and legacy will be at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2024 at Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 West Aspen St.. Flagstaff. A reception will follow with the opportunity to share memories and honor her life. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com



