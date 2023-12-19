Obituary: Eva Marie Martinez

In beautiful loving memory, Eva Marie Martinez, 84, born Nov. 5, 1939, arrived home to our father Dec. 13, 2023.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Nordstrom, son Jeffrey Burns, son-in-law Ed Sokolis, sisters Sherry Rossi and Maryann Martinez, and brothers Gene Martinez and Anthony Salazar.

Eva Marie was born in Colorado then settled in Oklahoma City where she became a successful investigator for the Oklahoma City Marshal’s Office. She retired early from law enforcement after the Oklahoma City bombing and moved to Arizona which became her home for the last 29 years. Eva Marie was in the local sewing guild for many years; she quilted and donated her work to hospitals and the homeless. She had a great sense of humor and a strong love for the mountains, animals and a very special place in her heart for her Chihuahua, Moxie Martinez. Family and friends remember her as having inner beauty of love and light, she was kind, giving, compassionate and would put others’ needs before herself. Her sister Maryann said, “She was my mentor; her brilliance and dignified manner were admirable.” We will miss her tremendously.

A Special Thank-You and Appreciation to all those who were a part of her care during her final days.