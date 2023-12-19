Obituary: Eva Marie Martinez

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Hackberry Fire 52 acres, McElhaney Fire 11 acres on Prescott National Forest Veteran Chino Valley schools leader to be offered job as new superintendent Santa’s back in town; jolly old elf, Mrs. Claus visit residents at Chino Valley library Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer Prescott VA’s new Virtual Health Resource Center a hit with veterans Prescott VA participates, honors area fallen veteran heroes at annual Wreaths Across America Day Town Talk: Community Services brings trio of programs, many amenities together

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Eva Marie Martinez

Eva Marie Martinez. (Courtesy)

Eva Marie Martinez. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 19, 2023 7:08 p.m.

In beautiful loving memory, Eva Marie Martinez, 84, born Nov. 5, 1939, arrived home to our father Dec. 13, 2023.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Nordstrom, son Jeffrey Burns, son-in-law Ed Sokolis, sisters Sherry Rossi and Maryann Martinez, and brothers Gene Martinez and Anthony Salazar.

Eva Marie was born in Colorado then settled in Oklahoma City where she became a successful investigator for the Oklahoma City Marshal’s Office. She retired early from law enforcement after the Oklahoma City bombing and moved to Arizona which became her home for the last 29 years. Eva Marie was in the local sewing guild for many years; she quilted and donated her work to hospitals and the homeless. She had a great sense of humor and a strong love for the mountains, animals and a very special place in her heart for her Chihuahua, Moxie Martinez. Family and friends remember her as having inner beauty of love and light, she was kind, giving, compassionate and would put others’ needs before herself. Her sister Maryann said, “She was my mentor; her brilliance and dignified manner were admirable.” We will miss her tremendously.

A Special Thank-You and Appreciation to all those who were a part of her care during her final days.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: