Leading positive change and turning a profit - Inside the Edward Jones playbook

With eight million clients across the U.S., Edward Jones is at the forefront of financial services. The company is dedicated not only to serving clients but also to fostering positive change within communities. The managing partner at Edward Jones, Penny Pennington, joined TheStreet to discuss how leading with purpose propels the company's remarkable success.

Full Video Transcript Below:

SARA SILVERSTEIN: I've heard you talking about leading with purpose. Can you talk to me a little bit about how that can be a strength in leadership?

PENNY PENNINGTON: Sure. Well, strength in leadership and strength in a competitive advantage for a company. So our purpose is to partner for positive impact. We say we are here to leave people in places better than when they found us and when we met them. We improve the lives of our clients and our colleagues together. We want to make a difference in communities and even society.

And so when we state that ambitious purpose, it sets us off in a strategic direction that results in success for our commercial enterprise. And I'm not I'm not apologizing at all for having an ambitious purpose that fires our success commercially. It helps us think of the possibilities and more people's lives. In fact, tens of millions of people's lives. I heard somebody say recently that purpose is a great alarm clock.

And so in an environment where competitively you have to innovate and grow quickly, you have to test and learn new ideas. You got to you got to access the marketplace and bring the best talent. When we align our purpose as talented professionals, well, we're unbeatable and unstoppable in serving more and more clients.