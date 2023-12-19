It’s not just Southwest; here’s what airline passengers are angry about

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Hackberry Fire 52 acres, McElhaney Fire 11 acres on Prescott National Forest Veteran Chino Valley schools leader to be offered job as new superintendent Santa’s back in town; jolly old elf, Mrs. Claus visit residents at Chino Valley library Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer Prescott VA’s new Virtual Health Resource Center a hit with veterans Prescott VA participates, honors area fallen veteran heroes at annual Wreaths Across America Day Town Talk: Community Services brings trio of programs, many amenities together

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

It’s not just Southwest; here’s what airline passengers are angry about

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: December 19, 2023 4:51 p.m.

And you thought last year was bad.

By now, pretty much everybody probably knows how Southwest Airlines  (LUV) - Get Free Report got its wings clipped by the U.S. Department of Transportation to the tune of $140 million for its 10-day service meltdown during the 2022 holiday season.

DON'T MISS: Boeing scores win over Airbus with first Lufthansa plane sale since 1995

This was the largest civil penalty ever handed down by the D.O.T., but  President and CEO Bob Jordan said the airline has put in place “significant investments and initiatives that accelerate operational resiliency, enhance cross-team collaboration and bolster overall preparedness for winter operations.”

And Treasury Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that he doesn't anticipate any more big problems from the industry he oversees.

Well, it seems that airline passengers have a different view of the situation, according to a recent survey, which found that complaints against U.S. airlines will break another record in 2023.

Complaints against U.S. airlines soar

Data analyzed by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group found that following a record-breaking 2022, complaints against airlines surged 109% year-over-year from January through May, a period when the number of air travelers increased 14%.

In fact, U.S. PIRG said, the volume this year has so overwhelmed D.O.T.’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection that officials claimed they were unable to tally and release complaint data this year on anything close to their normal schedule, which is generally within six weeks after the end of a month.

For the first five months of 2023, travelers filed 38,135 complaints against U.S. and foreign airlines, travel agents and tour operators, up 68% from a year ago.

Of those, 26,312 were against U.S. airlines, which is more than double from the year ago total.

To give you an idea of just how big this number is, U.S. PIRG said that until 2020, D.O.T. had tallied more than 20,000 complaints against U.S. airlines only one time for the entire year, which was in 2000.

Ergo, the complaints filed against U.S. airlines for five months this year topped the 12-month totals for any year before 2020.

Nearly 35% of complaints were about flight problems, meaning cancellations, delays or missed connections. Refunds – or the lack of – made up an additional 20% of complaints.

Cancellations down, delays down

Complaints about lost or damaged baggage or wheelchairs came in third, at nearly 16% of complaints, which was similar to what went on throughout 2022.

This news could be particularly dispiriting to travelers at this time of the year, seeing as how the Transportation Safety Authority said last month that it was expecting this holiday season to be the busiest ever.

On the plus side, cancellations January through September improved significantly compared with the same period last year, dropping from 2.8% of flights to 1.6%.

But delays are a bigger problem than in 2022, particularly when they cause passengers to miss connecting flights.

And it’s not your imagination: Flights really were more crowded. The number of flights January through September increased by 4%, but passenger volume increased by 11%.

"Complaints give regulators and travelers a window into the biggest problems, and the best and worst airlines,"  U.S. PIRG said. 

"The question now is – in this fourth consecutive year of airlines angering customers in numbers never experienced before 2020 – what will regulators and lawmakers do about issues that clearly need to be addressed?"

Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: