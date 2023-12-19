UPDATE: Hackberry Fire 50% contained

UPDATE, 8 a.m. Thursday:

The Hackberry Fire is 50% contained with a secure perimeter. Firefighters will continue to mop-up and extinguish any areas of heat along the fires edge. With anticipated widespread rain predicted on Friday and Saturday; full containment is expected by Sunday, the Prescott National Forest reported Thursday morning.

Several resources have been released from the fire as containment increases. Resources remaining include three crews, one engine, and one Type 3 Helicopter.



Recreationists should continue to avoid camping, biking and hiking near the fires and utilize caution while driving the roads as firefighters will be traveling to and from the fire through the weekend. The public is reminded to always be cautious when recreating on public lands, regardless of the time of year.

Leaving your campfire unattended is illegal all year round. Campfires must be dead out – cold to the touch – before you walk away; fireworks are always prohibited on National Forest Land.



For more information, call Prescott National Forest Fire Information at 928-925-1111.

UPDATE, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday:

Firefighters were able to strengthen control lines along the Hackberry Fire's edge Tuesday, Dec. 19, and will begin mopping up the perimeter today.

Mop-up will continue over the next several days as crews work in rugged steep terrain with limited access. After mapping the fire's perimeter, the Hackberry Fire is 55 acres with 25% containment, according to the Prescott National Forest.

Cooler temperatures and predicted rain will assist firefighters in reaching full containment of the fire and helping to cool interior pockets of heat. Full containment of the Hackberry Fire is expected by Friday.

The cause remains under investigation.

Resources assigned to the Hackberry Fire include five crews, four engines, one water tender, and one Type 3 Helicopter.

Recreationists should continue to avoid camping, biking, and hiking near the fires and utilize caution while driving the roads as firefighters will be traveling to and from the fire through the weekend.

For information, call Prescott National Forest Fire Information at 928-925-1111.

ORIGINAL POST:

Firefighters were successful Monday, Dec. 18, and overnight in limiting further fire spread of the Hackberry Fire. The fire was at 52 acres Tuesday morning with zero-percent containment, according to the Prescott National Forest.

The arrival of cooler weather and an increasing chance of precipitation was expected to allow firefighters to gain the upper hand on the Hackberry Fire on Tuesday. No further growth was anticipated and firefighters worked to improve control lines with aviation help to cool hotspots.

A large increase in containment also was expected to occur by end of shift Tuesday with full containment by the end of the week, forest officials stated. The Hackberry Fire is located 7 miles west of Prescott near West Spruce Mountain.

Resources assigned to the Hackberry Fire include five crews, four engines, one water tender, and one Type 3 helicopter.

CAMP WOOD

The McElhaney Fire located in Camp Wood is 11 acres and 100% contained.

Prescott National Forest officials “would like to thank the public for their support and for remaining out of the immediate fire area during fire line operations.

We would also like to thank the many cooperators and partners who came out to assist with suppression efforts,” the news release stated.

Recreationists should continue to avoid camping, biking and hiking near the fires and utilize caution while driving the roads as firefighters will be traveling to and from the fire through the weekend.

For fire information, call PNF fire information at 928-925-1111, or stay up to date on PNF news by checking the Prescott NF website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott, and following them on Facebook and Twitter.

