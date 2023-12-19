OFFERS
Veteran Chino Valley schools leader to be offered job as new superintendent Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer Prescott VA's new Virtual Health Resource Center a hit with veterans Prescott VA participates, honors area fallen veteran heroes at annual Wreaths Across America Day Lawyer asks State Bar to sanction Cochise County attorney Five children perish in Bullhead City duplex fire, fundraisers set up for families

Tuesday, Dec. 19
Elon Musk says the Tesla Cybertruck will be able to double as a boat

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: December 19, 2023 3:17 p.m.

Beyond being designed to withstand a barrage of bullets, the Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report Cybertruck has a built-in feature that enables it to drive in more than two feet of water.

Speaking on a recent episode of Jay Leno's garage, Lars Moravy, vice president of vehicle engineering at Tesla, explained a feature called "wade mode," which enables Cybertuck drivers to cross a river or other smaller body of water when necessary. 

The automaker built a new piece of technology it calls a "Scuba Pack," which pressurizes the battery, to enable this. 

Drivers can activate wade mode by pressing a button. The mode currently takes up to 10 minutes to activate and comes with a time limit of 30 minutes. 

But CEO Elon Musk is interested in more than just wading through puddles. 

He said in a post on X that Tesla will offer a "mod package that enables Cybertruck to traverse at least 100m of water as a boat."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the package or its expected timing. 

Musk said that Tesla "mostly" just needs to "upgrade cabin door seals" to achieve this iteration of off-roading. 

I’m ready to do this pic.twitter.com/IFsOK2z5OK

— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) December 19, 2023

Moravy told Leno that the Cybertruck "almost floats." 

"Maybe you have to add a little bit of extra buoyancy just to keep it up," he said. "If you're creative and you want you could figure out how to put an outboard motor plugged into your outlet there, turn it on from your screen and go boating."

Amphibious cars are not a new concept — 3,878 units of the Amphicar Model 770 were produced between 1961 and 1968. According to Lane Motor Museum, it was the most successful amphibious car ever produced. 

Several manufacturers have additionally come out with amphibious electric vehicles or ATVs in recent years, including the Watercar EV and the Atlas EV

Contact Ian with tips via email, ian.krietzberg@thearenagroup.net, or Signal 732-804-1223.

