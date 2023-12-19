Coca-Cola adds new flavors to one of its biggest soda brands

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Hackberry Fire 52 acres, McElhaney Fire 11 acres on Prescott National Forest Veteran Chino Valley schools leader to be offered job as new superintendent Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer Prescott VA’s new Virtual Health Resource Center a hit with veterans Prescott VA participates, honors area fallen veteran heroes at annual Wreaths Across America Day Lawyer asks State Bar to sanction Cochise County attorney Five children perish in Bullhead City duplex fire, fundraisers set up for families

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Coca-Cola adds new flavors to one of its biggest soda brands

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: December 19, 2023 2:30 p.m.

In recent years, Coca-Cola hasn't seemed to take beverage development very seriously. Instead of trying to create the new big thing, the company has seemed to bounce between gimmicks and changes in the margins. 

The company has partnered with various celebrities for limited-time-offer flavors and it even released a flavor created by artificial intelligence (AI). It's hard to not see that as a stunt when the company describes it this way:

"Coca‑Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar was co-created with human and artificial intelligence by understanding how fans envision the future through emotions, aspirations, colors, flavors and more. Fans’ perspectives from around the world, combined with insights gathered from artificial intelligence, helped inspire Coca‑Cola to create the unique taste of Y3000," the company shared in a press release.

Related: Burger King's menu adds a cheesy new Whopper meal

In theory, the product was meant to imagine what soda might taste like in the year 3000. In reality, it's a silly exercise designed to get attention, not actually create a core new flavor for the company.

This has been happening as Coke's rival, PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Free Report  overhauled its lemon-lime platform earlier this year. That was a major change that involved the company killing the Sierra Mist brand and replacing it with Starry, a new effort to take on Sprite designed to appeal to millennial customers. 

PepsiCo killed Sierra Mist this year.

Image source&colon TheStreet

Coca-Cola has a new Sprite product line

While Pepsi is trying gain market share with Stary, Coca-Cola has the unchallenged lemon-lime soda leader in Sprite. It's not a relatively close battle like Coke and Pepsi's namesake products, it's more or less the Kansas City Chiefs against a low-tier college program.

Now, to build on that lead, Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Free Report will be launching a new Sprite platform, Sprite Chill. That's not the flavors name, it's sort of the overall name for the umbrella of product Coke plans to add under the Sprite banner.

"The flavor itself, at least the first one coming out, will be Cherry-Lime," Sporked reported.

The Chill part is actually embedded into how the beverage will make consumers feel.

"Literally. Sprite is going to add some sort of cooling agent to the drink so that it gives you a cooling sensation when you drink it, much like when you eat a York Peppermint Patties or candy canes or entire tubes of toothpaste (I cannot recommend that you try this last one)," Jessica Block wrote.

Essentially, this is Coca-Cola trying to create a new sensation because it gives drinkers, well, a new sensation.

The Sprite Chill line is expected in Spring 2024.

Coca-Cola builds on its core brands

While it has innovated new products, Coke generally follows a model of using its existing brands to launch new products. That's something CEO James Quincey spoke about during Coca-Cola's third-quarter earnings call.

"We continue to see promising early results for Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola in Europe. We are learning and expanding in our core, including our recent announcement of our Absolut Vodka and Sprite," he said.

Sprite has been a key part of the company's global strategy.

"Within sparkling soft drinks, elasticities are holding up well, and we continue to drive quality leadership with Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta. For example, our systems stepped up in-store activation on Sprite Lymonade legacy with increased displays at point of sale, which drove higher household penetration and repeat purchases," he added.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: