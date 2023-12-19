Cathie Wood makes a $6.5 million bet on Pinterest

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Hackberry Fire 52 acres, McElhaney Fire 11 acres on Prescott National Forest Veteran Chino Valley schools leader to be offered job as new superintendent Santa’s back in town; jolly old elf, Mrs. Claus visit residents at Chino Valley library Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer Prescott VA’s new Virtual Health Resource Center a hit with veterans Prescott VA participates, honors area fallen veteran heroes at annual Wreaths Across America Day Town Talk: Community Services brings trio of programs, many amenities together

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Cathie Wood makes a $6.5 million bet on Pinterest

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: December 19, 2023 4:41 p.m.

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 172,894 shares of Pinterest  (PINS) - Get Free Report Monday, a move that, based on the stock's closing price of $37.70, was valued at roughly $6.5 million. 

Ark's flagship Innovation ETF made the bulk of the purchase, alone snapping up 161,110 shares of Pinterest. The move represents a small boost to Ark's small holding in the company — the fund's Pinterest holding, made up of just 613,653 shares, is valued at around $23.1 million and weighted at .25% of the ETF. 

It is among the smallest holdings in the fund, placing at 33 of 35 names. 

Related: Cathie Wood snaps up 800,000 shares of struggling social-media stock

Ark Innovation is still led by prominent holdings in Coinbase  (COIN) - Get Free Report, UIPath  (PATH) - Get Free Report and Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report, which together make up around 25% of the portfolio's weight. 

Shares of Pinterest, up roughly 56% so far, have been surging throughout the year. The stock notched a new 52-week high of $38.20 Tuesday before dipping slightly. 

The company in April announced a new partnership with Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Free Report to bring third-party ads to the platform. 

The stock has achieved a consensus hold rating, with an average price target of $37.08. 

New Street Research last month raised the stock to a "buy" rating, boosting its price target to $48. 

"A lot of people are focused right now on what Pinterest is doing with Amazon — that's a big positive for them," New Street analyst Dan Salmon told CNBC last month. "The thing we don't think people are focused on enough is the fact that they're going to be able to save money on their sales expense by partnering with Amazon and bringing in other partners later. It's underappreciated."

Pinterest in October reported third-quarter revenue of $763 million, an 11% year-over-year growth. The company at the same time noted 482 million global monthly active users, a record high. 

Still, Pinterest posted a slight loss for the third quarter, noting total costs and expenses of $768 million.

The company said in a statement that it expects revenue growth of at least 11% for the current quarter. 

"Our users are engaging deeply and we’re delivering better results for advertisers through improved measurement and innovation across the full funnel," CEO Bill Ready said in a statement at the time. "We’re making significant progress and are continuing to execute on the opportunity ahead.”

Related: Cathie Wood explains why Tesla Chief Elon Musk is worth betting so much on

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: