An airline just raised its baggage fees again

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Hackberry Fire 52 acres, McElhaney Fire 11 acres on Prescott National Forest Veteran Chino Valley schools leader to be offered job as new superintendent Santa’s back in town; jolly old elf, Mrs. Claus visit residents at Chino Valley library Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer Prescott VA’s new Virtual Health Resource Center a hit with veterans Prescott VA participates, honors area fallen veteran heroes at annual Wreaths Across America Day Town Talk: Community Services brings trio of programs, many amenities together

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

An airline just raised its baggage fees again

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: December 19, 2023 4:26 p.m.

When it comes to things that annoy travelers about the flying experience, the issue of baggage is pretty high up there. Between high fees and low weight limits, economy travelers in particular feel like they are being squeezed for what used to be seen as a basic part of the ticket.

But while most major U.S. airlines raised the price of a checked bag from $25 to $30 at around the same time following the pandemic and then kept it stable, Alaska Airlines  (ALK) - Get Free Report is taking on the risk of incurring traveler wrath with its latest announcement of a fee increase.

Related: Airlines are cracking down on lounge crowding in a way you won't like

From Jan. 2, 2024 onwards, the first checked bag for those flying economy and with no additional flyer status or credit card granting them a free bag will have to pay $35 instead of $30. A second bag will now cost $45 instead of $40 while the cost of any additional luggage will stay the same at $150 per bag.

A single suitcase moves through the airport pick-up carousel.

Shutterstock

This is how much you will have to pay for Alaska luggage when flying economy

While only a $5 difference from what customers pay now, the idea of raising prices at all is always a risky PR move — the last time Alaska raised its luggage prices was in 2018 at which time it introduced the tiered system from what used to be $25 for each of the first two bags.

More Travel:

Travelers who had previously been entitled to a free checked bag will remain so after the change comes into place. Along with two free bags for those traveling in first class, travelers with the Alaska Airlines Visa and Alaska Airlines Visa Business credit cards get their first checked bag free while those with the airline's MVP Gold 100K and MVP Gold 75K Status (attained by flying a respective 100,000 and 75,000 miles with the airline) get as many as three free checked bags on each flight.

"As we navigate rising operating costs – including high fuel prices – we occasionally need to adjust our fee structure to maintain a high level of excellence in the service we provide," Alaska Air Group told media outlet of the changes.

Will more airlines follow suit with raising baggage fees?

In November, Alaska Airlines also raised the price of the program granting travelers access to its airport lounges from $400 to $500 for elite members and from $500 to $600 for non-elite ones (one gains elite status after earning 20,000 miles flying with the airline) even as competitor Delta  (DAL) - Get Free Report found itself in the midst of a major firestorm after cracking down on access after its own SkyClub lounges started to grow crowded.

Alaska's latest decision led some to speculate on whether a similar "domino effect" when it comes to baggage prices could also be on the horizon.

"The airline industry likes to act in unison, and if there's an opportunity to increase revenue somewhere, it's a sure-fire bet airlines will capitalize on it," aviation reporter Tim Jue told The Points Guy. "All it takes is one carrier to take that leap of faith and everyone else usually piles on immediately afterwards."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: