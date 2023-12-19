American Airlines makes surprising beverage-service change

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Hackberry Fire 52 acres, McElhaney Fire 11 acres on Prescott National Forest Veteran Chino Valley schools leader to be offered job as new superintendent Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer Prescott VA’s new Virtual Health Resource Center a hit with veterans Prescott VA participates, honors area fallen veteran heroes at annual Wreaths Across America Day Lawyer asks State Bar to sanction Cochise County attorney Five children perish in Bullhead City duplex fire, fundraisers set up for families

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

American Airlines makes surprising beverage-service change

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: December 19, 2023 2:41 p.m.

If you asked your barista at the local coffee shop what the difference is between a latte and a cappuccino, you would expect them to know the answer. (A cappuccino has thicker frothed milk, uses less of it, and most of the milk sits on top of the coffee.)

Given those substantial differences, a worker who knows how to make the drinks but has never been trained to distinguish them may not be that helpful. 

The same logic applies to wine stewards in restaurants.

When you sit down for a meal at a restaurant that has a wine steward, a well-trained employee will ask you your preferences and what you plan to eat. Armed with that knowledge and, perhaps, some info about your budget, the steward should be able to help you find the perfect wine.

Related: What to expect on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship during rough seas

An improperly trained wine steward could guess, sell you the bottle with the widest profit margin, or tell you anecdotal things that aren't that helpful (the table over there seems to like it). 

Flight attendants, as you might imagine, are not trained wine stewards (at least on major passenger airlines).

They can pour you a glass of wine, point you to the wine list, and do little else. Nobody, even first-class passengers on big airlines like Delta, United, and American, expects their flight attendants to suggest the correct wine for their dinner pairing.

Most passengers can look at the wine list, perhaps Google a selection or two, or they might even see a favored brand. 

Now, however, American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report has made doing that harder for its highest-paying passengers.

American Airlines has added new first and business-class seats to some planes.

Image source&colon American Airlines

American Airlines changes first-class service  

When a passenger pays for a first- or business-class seat on a long flight, they generally expect top-tier treatment. They're expecting to be pampered a bit, and greeted with champagne or the drink of their choice served in an actual glass.

On flights that have food service, they expect restaurant-quality meals along with a wine list worthy of at least a decent restaurant. American Airlines passengers, however, have not been getting that.

"When I flew American Airlines Flagship First Class last summer to Sydney and back, the wine program was shockingly bad," View From the Wing's Gary Leff shared. 

Now, the airline has made its program even worse by dropping its printed wine list in first- and business-class cabins. That means that flight attendants, who have gotten no special training, have to relay the options to passengers.

"Instead of a menu listing options, the printed meal menu given to business-class passengers now says, 'We invite you to engage with our flight attendants to learn more about the selection of wines available for your enjoyment.'"

That creates an unfair situation for flight attendants, who must memorize the wine list, and passengers, who have no real opportunity to consider their choices or search for info about what they might drink. 

The airline saves a little money by not printing wine lists, but that seems like a minor savings compared with what first- and business-class passengers pay.

American Airlines has cut back

"One casualty of the pandemic was their contracted name wine consultant," Leff wrote of American Airlines. "Onboard wine selection is a function of (1) budget and (2) adapting to dulled taste buds at altitude. Selection is bounded by what an airline is about to source at scale."

American Airlines, for its part, has said the change is not forever.

"This is a temporary change to the inflight dining experience while we transition beverage suppliers. We look forward to bringing back the printed onboard menus in spring 2024," the airline said in a media statement.

These changes, while not permanent, are happening when first- and business-class business has been very strong for American. Chief Financial Officer Devon May addressed the matter during the airline's third-quarter-earnings call.

"We have seen steady improvement in business travel with encouraging signs from both managed and unmanaged corporate customers, strong international demand, and historically high premium revenue both domestically and internationally," he said.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: