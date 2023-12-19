American Airlines attendants reveal secrets passengers don't know

A major U.S. airline has recently been the subject of discussion around how its flight attendants handle their jobs.

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report, for one, employs cabin crews that have a lot to deal with.

They are responsible for the comfort and safety of passengers and are also in charge of being prepared for emergencies.

Those duties also include incidents where flight attendants are put in the position of handling misbehaving passengers that can involve confrontations and even violence.

On American Airlines, flight attendants are in the midst of labor struggles.

One travel expert has received some communication from a number of them that sheds some light on experiences they are confronted with.

An American Airlines airplane in flight. Image source&colon Shutterstock

American Airlines flight attendants offer confessions

Gary Leff, writing for View From the Wing, explores these challenges in some detail.

"Flight attendants at American Airlines, frustrated by lack of progress on a new contract, have gone online to commiserate and share how much they're struggling day-to-day with a raise," he wrote. "Some don't have money for gas to get to the airport, or to pay their bills and buy food so they make up for it pocketing snacks from the first class snack basket. Some of the stories are heart wrenching."

Leff's sources tell him some revealing stories that passengers should be aware of.

"If it weren't for my husband's second income, I would not be able to survive," one said. "The fact that I've been at this job for almost eight years and I'm still struggling is so ridiculous. I feel so bad for these new hires! It's unlivable wages!"

Another talks about some survival skills that have been learned. This involves a secret to finding a way to get meals.

"I had to call out sick on reserve one month because I didn't have money for gas and toll to get to the airport or to get any groceries to make food for the trip," the flight attendant wrote, according to Leff. "Snacking from the first class basket has helped, but only does so much."

The working conditions are put into some context

The travel writer explained more about the nuances involved with a flight attendant's job.

"Let's dispense with the notion that this is 'modern day slavery,'" Leff wrote. "Working as a flight attendant for American Airlines is 100% voluntary. It’s not even indentured servitude. Crewmembers can leave whenever they wish."

"Any 'lock-in' effect in the job is the result of union-led seniority," he continued. "A flight attendant can't just go get a job as cabin crew at another U.S. airline without taking a pay cut, since they'd start at the bottom of the seniority list."

Leff has additional words about the responsibility of both the employees and the carrier.

"American actually should pay flight attendants more, but they should get something in return. It shouldn't be more pay for the same people to do so the same (or less) work," he wrote. "They should insist on accountability in executing service standards, and those standards should be higher than they are today, so that customers enjoy the product more and are more willing to pay a premium to get that product over others."

"That's how flight attendants can create more value, earn more money for the company, and justify higher wages," Leff added.

At the time of this report, American Airlines has not returned an emailed request for comment.

