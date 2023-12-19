OFFERS
Amazon's bestselling air fryer is flying off the site while on sale for its lowest price this year

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: December 19, 2023 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve somehow gone this long without owning an air fryer, we’re sorry to say you’ve been missing out. There are tons of holiday deals still available, so take this as your sign to add one to your kitchen for less — or make it a last-minute gift for someone you love.

You can’t go wrong with the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer since it’s the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s air fryer category, meaning it beats out hundreds of other models, according to shoppers. Right now, it’s on sale for just $75 after a 42% discount. Over 80,000 units have sold in the past month, and Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel revealed that this is the lowest price it has been all year, so we’re not shocked by its recent popularity. If you order today, Amazon says it’ll be delivered just in time for Christmas celebrations. 

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $75 (was $130) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

This small kitchen appliance has a 4-quart capacity and uses a dishwasher-safe ceramic-coated nonstick basket and crisper plate to make a variety of dishes faster and more efficiently than traditional methods. Not only will it save you time while preparing meals, but it’s also a great way to start the new year off on a healthier note since the brand says it uses up to 75% less fat and significantly less oil than normal frying techniques.

This air fryer is an all-in-one machine that already comes with several preset functions for dehydrating, roasting, and reheating food. You can also manually adjust the temperature (from 105-degrees to 400-degrees Fahrenheit) and timer to ensure each item is cooked to perfection depending on your preferences. Use it to make anything from appetizers like boneless wings and fries, main courses like pork chops and burgers, and even desserts like cannoli and hand pies.

It’s backed by more than 43,000 five-star ratings and several Amazon shoppers said they love it so much, they use it on a “daily basis.” As for its longevity, one reviewer claimed that theirs is “still in perfect condition” after a full year of regular use and added that it’s “by far my favorite Amazon purchase!”

“The only thing I'm sorry about is that I waited so long to buy one,” a third person wrote. “This thing makes the BEST fried chicken! But it's versatile way past just chicken: roasted Brussels sprouts, baked sweet potatoes, rolls — oh, and barbeque!”

Once you start reaping the benefits of the Ninja Air Fryer, you probably won’t want to go back to frying with oil ever again. And for just $75, it’s worth the investment. 

