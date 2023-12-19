Amazon in talks to invest in bankrupt company in move that could change the streaming world

Amazon has made it clear through its investments that it wants to be a player in streaming. One of the places that the tech company has really put its money in is live sports, and it might be willing to push a ton more chips in the live sports pot.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is in talks to invest in Diamond Sports Group, the largest programmer for regional sports, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The group carries games for over 40 major sports teams in the U.S. — including about half of the teams in Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Basketball Association (NBA), and a third of the teams in the National Hockey League (NHL). But it filed for bankruptcy earlier this year signaling the struggle of regional sports networks to survive amid the cord-cutting media evolution.

Should the two sides agree to a deal, these regional games will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

If the deal pushes through, it could shape a lot of sports broadcasting in the near future. Amazon, who already has the rights to the National Football League's "Thursday Night Football" until 2033, would get to air a wide array of games from the three other major sports leagues.

For Diamond, a deal could help steady the company's books since it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March. The instability of the regional sports programmer has put the sports broadcasting space in flux as many leagues and teams have been waiting to see how to move forward with Diamond.

