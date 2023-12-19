Adoption Spotlight: Ashton and Callie

Ashton and Callie are two loving and outgoing siblings. Ashton is a happy energetic young man who enjoys making and flying origami planes competitively. Some of the planes he's made have flown over 50 yards. He also has a passion for all thing's aviation, skateboarding and dogs and even hopes to grow up one day and design graphics for shoes and skateboards.

Callie has many interests including sports, fashion and music. Her favorite snacks are sour candy, Dr. Pepper and hot-n-spicy chicken sandwich from McDonald's. In school Callie loves math and would like to be a teacher when she grows up. Get to know Ashton and Callie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.