OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Veteran administrator Daniels humbled to be chosen Chino Valley schools superintendent Lawyers seek dismissal of defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake over election Prescott City Manager Gregory resigns UPDATE: 52-acre Hackberry Fire, 11-acre McElhaney Fire burning on Prescott National Forest Veteran Chino Valley schools leader to be offered job as new superintendent Santa’s back in town; jolly old elf, Mrs. Claus visit residents at Chino Valley library Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A busy regional airport is about to get a swanky new Delta lounge

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: December 19, 2023 10:10 p.m.

Delta  (DAL) - Get Free Report's network of Sky Club airport lounges has been in the news a lot over the last few months.

After the airline announced that it was requiring travelers to spend more to earn the loyalty status necessary to access its lounges while also bringing down the number of times those with said status can enter them in a year last September, customers revolted while competing airlines saw opportunity to win them over.

Related: Airlines are cracking down on lounge crowding in a way you won't like

While Delta’s CEO Ed Bestian later admitted the airline "probably went too far" with the changes and raised the Sky Club lounge caps slightly, he did not backtrack on the decision to introduce them in the first place.

Travelers sit in a Delta Sky Club lounge.

Shutterstock

Here's what we know about the brand-new Sky Club lounge coming to Charlotte

Three months later, the airline announced that it is opening another one of its Sky Club lounges in the newly-renovated Concourse A of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. While the airline said that they "look forward to sharing more details in the coming months," it confirmed to media that a "first-ever location in Charlotte" would be opening sometime in 2024. 

More Travel:

Those who have recently passed through the terminal reported seeing a large space currently being blocked off by construction signs that has presumably been set aside for the new lounge space. Delta is also slated to receive 10 new gates to fly out of from the new terminal once construction is complete.

CLT is currently the tenth-busiest airport in the country when it comes to passenger traffic but only 2% of Delta's flights leave out of there. The nearby Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) is a major hub both for the country and the airline. American Airlines has its regional hub in Charlotte and operates a much larger number of its flights from the airport.

While Charlotte is a relatively small city with a population of just over 880,000, airlines have been increasingly eying it as a place to increase their presence — there have been growing rumors that American Airlines  (AAL) - Get Free Report is looking to open its Admirals Club lounge in Charlotte as well. 

New club 'the result of competitive pressure, also good for guests'

"Ultimately a Delta Sky Club in Charlotte will in be great for Delta passengers but could also be good for American passengers as well as a result of competitive pressure, and also be good for guests who currently use the Centurion lounge, The Club, and two Minute Suites locations at the airport since it could help reduce crowding," writes Gary Leff of travel website View From The Wing.

This fall, Delta added another new Sky Club lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport's renovated Terminal A. In the last few months, the airline has also opened new locations in Boston Logan International Airport, New York’s John F. Kennedy and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport as part of its wider efforts to build more Sky Club lounges.

“While Delta takes measures to curb Club overcrowding, the airline will continue to plan for major growth, with a robust expansion and opening schedule for 2023 and planned digital investments to enhance the Club experience,” the airline said at the end of 2022.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: