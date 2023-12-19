2 iconic Las Vegas Strip resort casinos enter their last days

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Hackberry fire, 52 acres, McElhaney fire, 11 acres burning on Prescott National Forest UPDATE: Hackberry Fire 52 acres, McElhaney Fire 11 acres on Prescott National Forest Veteran Chino Valley schools leader to be offered job as new superintendent Santa’s back in town; jolly old elf, Mrs. Claus visit residents at Chino Valley library Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer Prescott VA’s new Virtual Health Resource Center a hit with veterans Prescott VA participates, honors area fallen veteran heroes at annual Wreaths Across America Day

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

2 iconic Las Vegas Strip resort casinos enter their last days

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: December 19, 2023 8:31 p.m.

Nothing lasts forever on the Las Vegas Strip even though the city has built part of its acclaim around nostalgia. While the city has not been the home for acts that have passed their prime that it once was, there is no shortage of opportunities on the Strip to celebrate bands and solo performers whose best days are behind them.

That's true whether it's only-in-Law Vegas performers like Donny Osmond and Wayne Newton, but it's also true of some of Sin City's biggest performers. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, who have residencies at MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report properties likely still have hits ahead of them. The same might be true for Adele at Caesars Entertainment's Coliseum.

Related: Las Vegas Strip losing 'last of the old-style casinos'

But, many of the biggest acts — Garth Brooks, Rod Stewart, and Sting, who all play the same room as Adele — and even U2 at the Las Vegas Sphere may have passed their popular radio hit-making days. Las Vegas may now bring you the best and brightest nostalgia, but it's still trading on the fact that its visitors have money and they can afford to see the acts of their youth like Boys II Men or the Backstreet Boys.

And while land on the Las Vegas Strip has become incredibly expensive and valuable, it remains a tough place to build anything. That's why big changes rarely happen but two major Las Vegas Strips casinos and one iconic Strip attraction will likely be no more at some point next year.

The Tropicana will soon make way for a new baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics.

Image source&colon Shutterstock

Two long-tenured Las Vegas Strip casinos closing  

The Tropicana, the second-oldest casino on the Las Vegas Strip has had a ticking time clock over it since Ballys Corp. (BALY) - Get Free Report bought it in Sept. 2022. While the company planned to step back and assess its options, perhaps for a few years, it was always either going to knock down the existing casino to build a new Ballys-branded property or make a deal with the Oakland Athletics to build a baseball stadium on the site.

That has, of course, happened and most impediments to the stadium construction have been removed. Major League Baseball approved the team moving to Las Vegas from Oakland, and Nevada, as well as Clark County officials, have approved the projects.

Now, aside from a nuisance lawsuit filed by a state teacher's union, the project appears set to move forward. Ballys has been cagey about its plans or timeline as it wants people booking the hotel through the CES show and February's Super Bowl, but some (or all) of it could be demolished not long after that.

Las Vegas also losing a lesser-known casino

In addition to Las Vegas losing the Tropicana, it's also going to see the closure of the lesser-known Casino Royale. That's a smaller property located directly on the Strip between various Caesars resorts and the Venetian. It's famous for offering free play to all who walk by and it's perhaps best-known offering air conditioning as you make the often slow walk between those big players.

The small property, which was built in 1964, will soon be knocked down (or perhaps imploded) in order for something much more impressive to take its place. It's a quaint piece of Las Vegas history that really no longer belongs in the world of mega-resorts and high-end boutique hotels catering to the wealthy.

"A representative of Casino Royale submitted a request to the FAA to evaluate the impact of a potential new structure for the site," KTNV reported back in August. "The 11-page report from the FAA shows a proposal to build or operate a building that’s 699 feet tall. That would qualify the building as a skyscraper and would be taller than many resorts on the Las Vegas Strip."

That project also does not have a start date, likely for the same reason as the small Best Western hotel located onsite will sell its modest rooms for high prices during the Strip's upcoming major events due to their excellent location.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: