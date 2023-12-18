US Steel Buyout Drives UOA 10X - The Rebel's Edge

Join Pete Najarian and special guest Marc LoPresti on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Japanese steel company, Nippon Steel's massive bid to buy US Steel, a cash infusion for EV maker, NIO, solar stocks facing an accounting scandal, and the buy-now-pay-later debacle. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Pete and Marc share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the NFL's top 4 teams and who will be MVP. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com