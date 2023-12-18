US Steel Buyout Drives UOA 10X - The Rebel's Edge

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Supervisors mull $1.1M payment for Glassford Hill land purchase Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer Prescott VA’s new Virtual Health Resource Center a hit with veterans Prescott VA participates, honors area fallen veteran heroes at annual Wreaths Across America Day Firefighters respond to wildfires on Prescott National Forest Lawyer asks State Bar to sanction Cochise County attorney Five children perish in Bullhead City duplex fire, fundraisers set up for families City of Prescott offers curbside Christmas tree collection

Subscribe Now
Monday, Dec. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

US Steel Buyout Drives UOA 10X - The Rebel's Edge

Market Rebellion
Originally Published: December 18, 2023 7:28 p.m.

Join Pete Najarian and special guest Marc LoPresti on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Japanese steel company, Nippon Steel's massive bid to buy US Steel, a cash infusion for EV maker, NIO, solar stocks facing an accounting scandal, and the buy-now-pay-later debacle. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Pete and Marc share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the NFL's top 4 teams and who will be MVP. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: