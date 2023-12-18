OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Monday, Dec. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Tesla is working on a revolutionary new form of tech

James Ochoa
Originally Published: December 18, 2023 8:01 p.m.

Charging an electric anything is an essential, but bothersome task that is critical for such gadgetry to work as intended.

For owners of electric vehicles, lugging a charging cable from the wall or charging station to the charging port can be a hassle if one is unfamiliar with the car. 

However, the boffins at Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report are transforming what was a once cumbersome way of charging its cars into an ultra-convenient form of technology. 

In an in-depth segment featuring the newly-introduced Tesla Cybertruck on "Jay Leno's Garage", Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen revealed that the firm is working on a garage-installed wireless charging pad for Tesla vehicles. 

BREAKING: Tesla directly confirms they are working on a wireless (inductive) charging pad for your garage where you just park over it and it automatically starts charging your vehicle. https://t.co/OK2ZRmAtVx pic.twitter.com/dfPq0H3egr

— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 18, 2023

In conversation during a drive with the former "Tonight Show" host and Tesla VP of Engineering Lars Moravy, Von Holzhausen described that such a device would allow charging a Tesla to be as simple and convenient as laying down a smartphone on a wireless charging pad on a table. 

"We're working on inductive [wireless] charging, so don't even need to plug something in at that point," Von Holzhausen said. "Just pull up in your garage and drive over the pad and charge it."

The reveal of the technology is part of an hour-long segment where Von Holzhausen and Moravy guided the former late night host and car collector through its many technological bells and whistles.

You can watch the entire segment on Jay Leno's Garage's YouTube Channel:

