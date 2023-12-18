Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley

On June 28, 2022, “officer down” was heard across the airwaves when Sgt. Rick “RLO” Lopez was shot in the line of duty. He lost his life after responding to a call where he attempted to arrest the suspect. He had served with the Sheriff’s office for 14 years, and was well-known in the Prescott area for his positive impact on the community. He was a dedicated Vitalant blood donor, giving almost 10 gallons during his lifetime.

To honor his memory, blood drives have been scheduled on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 with Vitalant for residents to give blood in his name. To make a blood donation appointment, visit vitalant.org (enter blood drive code 10055576) or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) – blood drive details below.

“Honor Rick by replenishing blood used during lifesaving measures in attempts to save my precious husband. Continue his legacy of giving to our community by donating lifesaving blood,” said Kim Lopez, his widow.

Vitalant Donation Drives in Honor of Sgt. Rick Lopez:

Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, Hampton Inn and Suites Prescott Valley, 2901 N. Glassford Hill Road.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, Prescott Gateway Mall, Community Room (by Bath & Body Works), 3250 Gateway Blvd.

Christmas Eve through New Year’s Day are traditionally the lowest days of the year for blood donations. The blood drives in honor of Sgt. Lopez will help provide lifesaving transfusions for Arizona patients on the most critical days for the blood supply. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed.

In an emergency, O-negative is crucial when there is not time to determine a patient’s blood type, and O-positive can help anyone with Rh-positive blood.



About Vitalant

Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent)) is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.