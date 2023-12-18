Pet of the Week: Yumi (Blackhat Humane Society)
Originally Published: December 18, 2023 6:41 p.m.
Yumi’s heart is as big as those rabbit ears she carries around. She is friendly and social and just loves to be by her person’s side whether you are on a walk or watching a movie.
She is 7 months of silly cattle dog mix and was found on the rez in a desolate area by herself. Fully vetted and nice with dogs and cats, she is ready to be adopted.
Please contact blackhathumanesociety or 928-899-3942 to meet this cutie.
Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.
