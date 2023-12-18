Pet of the Week: Yumi (Blackhat Humane Society)

Yumi’s heart is as big as those rabbit ears she carries around. She is friendly and social and just loves to be by her person’s side whether you are on a walk or watching a movie.

She is 7 months of silly cattle dog mix and was found on the rez in a desolate area by herself. Fully vetted and nice with dogs and cats, she is ready to be adopted.

Please contact blackhathumanesociety or 928-899-3942 to meet this cutie.

Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.