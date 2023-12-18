Pet of the Week: Shea-Shea (United Animal Friends)

Shea-Shea is a Maine Coon mix who is very playful. Some of her favorite activities are chasing your finger under a sheet, batting around bouncy kitty springs, and dashing after a laser light.

However, if you aren’t available to play, the curious feline can entertain herself for hours.

An affectionate, gentle lap cat, Shea-Shea enjoys daily brushing, kitty massages, cheek scratches and belly rubs.

Shea-Shea is a petite (6-pound) long-hair tortoiseshell who is 9 years old. She would do best in a quiet adult home as an only pet, but would be happy if you could also adopt her pal, Callie. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV, is spayed and is microchipped.

To adopt Shea-Shea, please visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.