Pet of the Week: Shea-Shea (United Animal Friends)
Shea-Shea is a Maine Coon mix who is very playful. Some of her favorite activities are chasing your finger under a sheet, batting around bouncy kitty springs, and dashing after a laser light.
However, if you aren’t available to play, the curious feline can entertain herself for hours.
An affectionate, gentle lap cat, Shea-Shea enjoys daily brushing, kitty massages, cheek scratches and belly rubs.
Shea-Shea is a petite (6-pound) long-hair tortoiseshell who is 9 years old. She would do best in a quiet adult home as an only pet, but would be happy if you could also adopt her pal, Callie. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV, is spayed and is microchipped.
To adopt Shea-Shea, please visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: