Pet of the Week: Ellie (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Ellie is a beautiful tortoiseshell, gray long hair, with white on her chest. She is 6 years old. Ellie had a loving family, but their new baby became highly allergic, so she is looking for another family to love. Ellie likes to be brushed and is a friendly lap cat.

She’s also a talker — very cute! Ellie’s Christmas desire — is your home a perfect fit for this sweet girl?

To meet Ellie, call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more information, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.